Nakia Creek Fire reaches 54% containment; weather assists fire

The Nakia Creek Fire remained at 1,918 acres and rose to 54 percent containment, thanks to rain and cooler temperatures in the region, according to a Sunday morning update posted by Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

The cool and cloudy conditions were expected Sunday followed by intermittent rain Monday. Fire activity is minimal with some smoldering in areas, CRESA said.

Firefighters are continuing to increase the width of containment lines and mop up hotspots, the update states.

All evacuation warnings were lifted Thursday for the Nakia Creek Fire.

Investigators believe the Nakia Creek Fire was started by people shooting pyrotechnic devices Oct. 9 near Larch Mountain and are looking for suspects possibly driving a white Subaru.

Evacuation warnings were lifted Saturday for the smaller Black Hole Fire burning near Yacolt. That fire is 5 percent contained and estimated to be 561 acres. On Saturday, crews were able to finish cooling and securing an area west of the main fire footprint, according to the CRESA update.

On the Siouxon and Sunset fires, Saturday's fire activity was reduced to creeping and smoldering within the interior due to the rain and cooler temperatures, according to a Sunday update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Siouxon Fire, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, is 2,396 acres, with zero containment; the cause of that fire was an abandoned campfire. The Sunset Fire, burning about 8 miles east of Moulton, is 139 acres with zero containment; the cause of that fire is undetermined.