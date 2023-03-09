A rise in traffic fatalities in Washington has alarmed officials, who say incidents have reached a crisis level following the state's deadliest year in three decades.

The 745 deaths recorded in 2022, according to preliminary data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, were the most in the state since 825 in 1990. The spike, up 11% over the year prior, has cast a renewed spotlight on bad road behavior, faulty transportation infrastructure and the importance of driver education.

"I think our roads are more dangerous than at any other time in the history of our state," state Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, told The News Tribune.

Traffic fatalities more than doubled in all of Pierce County between 2012 and 2021, according to data maintained by the Traffic Safety Commission, which won't release local or more in-depth state numbers for last year until May.

"This is violence playing out on our roadways," Pierce County Council Chair Ryan Mello said.

State and local officials suggested that a cultural change is necessary to reverse troubling occurrences of risky behind-the-wheel exploits, such as impaired driving and speeding, while vowing to wisely use traffic-safety funds to re-design problematic public infrastructure and boost educational messaging.

In nearly one-third of all fatal crashes statewide between 2012 and 2021, a driver tested positive for alcohol, according to Traffic Safety Commission data. More than 83% of alcohol-positive drivers tested over the current legal blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) limit, a News Tribune analysis found.

Lovick, a former Washington state trooper, proposed a bill this Legislative session to lower the BAC limit for drivers from .08 to .05. The shift would be the strictest in the country alongside Utah. Lovick said the intention of the bill, which did not pass out of the Senate by a Wednesday evening deadline but could be revived later in a budget proviso, is not punitive but to make drivers think twice about choosing to drive after drinking at all.

His bill, opposed by the hospitality industry, was one of at least several driving-related pieces of legislation brought forward by lawmakers this year. Among them: Proposals to curtail illegal street racing, toughen penalties for specific negligent driving, expand felony convictions for repeat DUI offenders and mandate driver's education for young people.

Pierce County and Tacoma councils have adopted Vision Zero initiatives in recent years, seeking to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035 through a data-driven and eventual action-oriented approach. Gov. Jay Inslee's 2023 budget, citing a 17% increase in statewide traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2021, calls for infrastructure improvements, including finally completing bicycle and pedestrian projects that were approved in 2015.

The sharp uptick in traffic deaths year-over-year in Washington is reminiscent of the 1970s, the last time the state saw increases at a similar rate, according to a presentation in January to the Traffic Safety Commission by its research director, Staci Hoff.

"It terrifies me, to be honest with you," Debbie Driver, a senior transportation policy advisor for Inslee, said in an interview. "I think we're at a level where I can understand why someone would say it's a crisis."

Sounding the alarm

In typical years, the Traffic Safety Commission, which serves as the official census for traffic fatalities in Washington, wouldn't release figures for the previous year until May. When officials announced the 32-year high in January, they felt a duty to show the alarming trend sooner than usual, according to agency director Shelly Baldwin.

The figure of 745 people killed on Washington roads and highways in 2022 could rise as agency researchers review crash incidents and medical examiners' and coroners' records from last year, Baldwin told The News Tribune. But her takeaway would not be different.

"My heart goes out to all those families that have lost loved ones unnecessarily on our roadways," she said. "I think that's the crisis and the big tragedy of that number."

Baldwin said what's happening behind the wheel is a reflection of societal issues, including alcohol- and substance-use disorders, violent crime and mental health.

The number of drivers under the influence of multiple drugs, or poly-drug use, has shocked agency officials, she said.

Between 2012 and 2021, roughly 36% of statewide fatal crashes involved a driver who tested positive for at least one drug, according to Traffic Safety Commission data. Drug-positive drivers were more than twice as likely to test positive for multiple drugs than for just one, regardless of whether they were also using alcohol, the data shows.

Baldwin said it was time for another cultural shift in traffic safety. While historical changes brought vehicle-design improvements, seat belt laws and the formation of advocacy groups, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a renewed sense of personal responsibility is imperative, she said.

"We could change this right now," Baldwin said. "We just need to have that attitude."

Buckling up?

While it's still unclear how many traffic deaths in Pierce County the Traffic Safety Commission will report for 2022, another state agency's figures suggest that countywide deaths could have receded from 2021.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), which tracks incidents reported by law enforcement, recorded 87 fatalities in Pierce County last year, which would be 11 fewer than the prior year.

WSDOT's figures indicate that the number of fatalities in Tacoma increased to 27, however, which would be one more than in 2021. WSDOT does not break down statistics for the unincorporated county.

Through slightly more than two full months this year, WSDOT has recorded 10 traffic fatalities in all Pierce County, well below pace to reach the recent high from 2021, although Traffic Safety Commission data shows that deadly crashes overwhelmingly occur in dry weather.

"At the end of the day, one life lost is one too many," Washington State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Chelsea Hodgson said after being asked to give her reaction to the preliminary number of statewide traffic fatalities in 2022. "The fact that the number is that high is obviously concerning, extremely disheartening to us."

Hodgson said the agency has been relying on more data-driven methods to guide high-visibility patrols and pooling resources with other law enforcement jurisdictions to address staff shortages. Educating drivers is a main goal, including on buckling up.

More than 20 percent of people killed on roads and highways between 2012 and 2021 were not wearing a seat belt, according to Traffic Safety Commission data. That's compared to roughly 32 percent who were wearing a belt. Restraint use in other instances was unknown or not applicable.

Pierce County's seat belt rate was the fourth-worst among 26 of Washington's 39 counties surveyed last year by the Traffic Safety Commission, which released survey results in February.

In the survey, an estimated 89.4% of Pierce County drivers were observed wearing a seat belt at select sites. The statewide rate was 93.9%, a range where it has hovered for the past decade. The number of unrestrained fatalities and serious injuries statewide haven't been as high as they are now since before 2010, according to the survey.

"The seat belt use rate in Pierce County has been statistically significantly lower than the state rate three of the last five years, more often than any other county included in the survey," the survey report summary said.

'Scared to go out because of traffic'

Speeding remains a concern. On March 1, the Tacoma Police Department warned that it had already responded this year to six traffic fatalities and three crashes resulting in serious injuries.

"Traffic officers continue to find speed as a contributing factor in these deadly collisions," the department said in a news release.

Between 2012 and 2021, nearly 32% of all fatal crashes in Washington involved a speeding driver, Traffic Safety Commission data shows.

The physical toll on the streets that is startling officials also has had an emotional impact on the public, according to Dr. Anthony Chen, the director of health for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. He was a panelist during a recent traffic safety forum in Tacoma hosted by Downtown On the Go.

"Just as people are scared to go out because of crime," Chen said during the forum, "there are people scared to go out because of traffic."

Lovick, the state senator who introduced the alcohol limit-reducing bill for drivers, said that if any industry produced as many deaths as those recorded on Washington's roads and highways, there would be more action taken.

"How much are we going to tolerate in our communities?" he said.