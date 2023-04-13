The Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s decision to end its partnership with the Connecticut-based Mohegan Tribe and take over management and operations of its ilani casino next year was met with support from Mohegan CEO Raymond Pinnault.

“We are very proud of the work we accomplished together over many years in partnership with the Cowlitz Tribe,” Pinnault said in a statement posted to the Mohegan Gaming website. “We support the self-determination of any Tribal nation, and while we had hoped to continue our partnership as we thought we had more to offer the Cowlitz people, we are committed to aiding a smooth transition,” Pinnault said in the statement.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s decision was announced following a vote by the tribal council April 1. In a statement released following the vote, Chairwoman Patty Kinswa-Gaiser said while tribal leadership is grateful for the Mohegan Tribe’s guidance and partnership, it was a natural evolution for the tribe to begin moving to self-management.

The Mohegan Tribe owns and manages gaming and entertainment resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada. It also has operations in Canada and northern Asia.