Emotions ran high in a Spokane courtroom during a sentencing Monday morning that led to multiple outbursts from those in attendance and at least two threats to hold two people in contempt of court, including the defendant.

About two dozen people filled the courtroom pews to witness the sentencing of Diandre Johnson, a 26-year-old who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in a deal that provided he drop an appeal for a separate court ruling. Johnson shot and killed Steve "Stevie" Cavitt, who was 24, in a parking lot in downtown Spokane in October 2021 in an altercation described by investigators as a "beef" between gang members.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Raymond Clary sentenced Johnson to 31 years in prison, which would keep him behind bars until his late 50s.

Friends and family of Cavitt, who appeared in person and via video conference, described him as a dedicated father who was "destined for success."

"Now he's gone, at the hands of this killer," said Cavitt's grandmother, Vicki McCabe, pointing to Johnson, who reclined in his chair. "This plea deal is a slap on the wrist to him and a slap in the face to the family."

Family members also asked the judge for a harsher penalty.

"I have a lot of anger in my heart today, which is why I'm not in the courthouse, because of what I would do there," said Daija Allen, Cavitt's longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, who appeared via video conference. "A life sentence would be the best thing possible. Diandre, I hope you rot in there. You deserve it."

Donna Dansby, Cavitt's mother, sporting a "Stevie G" jacket with a portrait of her late son on it, said she was disappointed by the sentencing.

"Everything is a joke to him," Dansby said of Johnson. "Diandre is a callous monster and beyond stupid."

Dansby, as well as other family members, described Johnson as remorseless. She played a rap song she said Johnson produced and uploaded to YouTube from jail that mocked Cavitt's death.

Defense attorney Nathan Poston described his client as having come from a broken home and relying on gang activity as a support system. The 31-year sentence may as well be a life sentence, he said, considering the life expectancy for inmates is much lower on average.

However, Poston was interrupted multiple times during outbursts from those attending the courtroom via video conference, which prompted the judge to threaten a contempt charge.

In a statement to the courtroom, Johnson said he was there to take responsibility, but came short of expressing any regret for Cavitt's death.

"I understand the misplaced anger, but I wish the family knew what happened that night," Johnson said in a statement to the courtroom. "I felt that I protected myself."

Court documents said Johnson confronted Cavitt and one of his friends, according to a witness statement. Cavitt slapped Johnson's hand out of his face during the altercation, which prompted Johnson to shoot Cavitt, documents said.

When urged by Clary about whether he felt any remorse about killing Cavitt, Johnson replied: "Death doesn't really affect me that much."

As the judge began to process the paperwork for Johnson, an attendee in the video conference blurted out an insult, calling Johnson a " weirdo." Johnson retorted "You're a rat!"

Judge Clary scolded Johnson for the outburst and threatened to hold him in contempt of court.

Johnson blew kisses at Cavitt's family members during his arraignment and again as he was escorted out of court.

"Pleas are often a compromise," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Preston McCollam said after the sentencing. "This resolution takes a very dangerous individual off the streets for 31 years. I'm hopeful we'll have a reprieve from Mr. Johnson for a while."