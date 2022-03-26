Lewis River fish passages back on track in new plan from PacifiCorp

Extended fish passages along the Lewis River are back on the table as PacifiCorp announced it will support the proposal after years of resistance.

PacifiCorp and the Cowlitz County Public Utility District submitted the new proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a letter March 15. The proposed passages will allow adult fish to live in Merwin Reservoir and Yale Reservoir and give juvenile fish a path from the reservoirs into the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean.

The letter said the utilities, which generate power from three hydroelectric dams along the Lewis River, plan to work with other stakeholders in the river to "confirm the final terms of this proposal including a schedule." As currently proposed, the two additional passages will be built between June 2026 and June 2028.

"In the interest of resolving ongoing discussions regarding the value of this habitat, the utilities developed a fish passage proposal that provides access to this habitat," a PacifiCorp spokesman told the Daily News through email.

A joint statement released Thursday by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, The Confederated Bands and Tribes of the Yakama Nation, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Columbia Riverkeeper celebrated the new proposal as an important step in restoring salmon and steelhead trout populations to the river.

Kessina Lee, regional director for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in the statement the plan to provide full passage for fish around the dams "serves as a beacon of hope and progress for salmon recovery in the Paciﬁc Northwest."

Eli Asher, the interim deputy director of natural resources for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, has been involved with the Lewis River discussions for eight years. Asher said restoring the ability for salmon and steelhead to travel the river was the centerpiece of the original settlement agreement.

"We are really excited about this and hopeful that PacifiCorp will mitigate for that five-year delay in putting fish into Yale Reservoir. Those are years we will never get back," Asher said.

PaficiCorp told the Daily News that "at this time, we do not believe further mitigation is needed in view of actions taken to date by the Utilities."

History of the Lewis River fish recovery talks

PacifiCorp and the Cowlitz PUD filed to end parts of the fish passage requirement in 2016. The utilities argued new information indicated salmon and steelhead would benefit more from habitat restoration projects than by building the additional passages.

Full fish passages also were the more expensive option. Estimates at the time said replacing two of the fish passages with other mitigation would save the utilities roughly $85 million. PacifiCorp had already spent $110 million on the fish passage system that goes from below Merwin Dam to above Swift Dam.

The National Marine Fisheries Service sided with the utilities in a 2019 decision but withdrew that support in June 2021. By the end of the year, the final ruling issued by the FERC was fish passages were appropriate for the Yale Reservoir and the Merwin Reservoir and should move forward as the preferred method.

PacifiCorp's proposal includes a floating collector below Yale Reservoir and a collection facility with guidance nets below Merwin Reservoir. A level of mitigation will be provided for the kokanee salmon in Merwin Reservoir affected by the incoming other species of fish.

Asher said the proposal will be discussed at the next meeting of the Aquatic Coordination Committee in April. The committee will work with PacifiCorp and Cowlitz PUD to create a more detailed fish passage plan before it gets final federal approval.

