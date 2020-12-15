Kip Kinkel loses bid for new sentence for school killings

A federal judge on Tuesday denied Kipland P. Kinkel’s motion in state court that could have affected his 112-year sentence for fatally shooting his parents and then killing two students at Thurston High School and wounding 24 others in 1997.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year refused to review Kinkel’s sentencing, meaning a ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court upholding his sentence stands.

This year, though, Kinkel, now 38, filed a new motion in federal court, seeking to certify two questions before the state’s high court that stem from his age – 15 – at the time of the mass shooting.

First, does the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision have authority to release him — a juvenile offender — to post-prison supervision?

Second, does state law allow the parole board to consider whether he’s capable of rehabilitation after serving 25 years in custody, which would be May 2023?

Kinkel’s sentence now doesn’t allow for his release until Jan. 21, 2110 – a de facto life term without parole. He’s currently held at the medium-security Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem.