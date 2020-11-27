Investigators release video, report of fatal shooting of suspect in October

When the suspect was first contacted he fled on foot, according to the report. Deputies told investigators that as Peterson ran away he dropped a handgun. Pursuing deputies ordered Peterson to not pick up the handgun, the report said. He ignored the commands and picked up the handgun anyway and continued fleeing on foot, the report continued.

When Peterson went through a U.S. Bank parking lot, one of the involved deputies contacted him at a distance of approximately 10 yards. The deputies stated they again gave Peterson commands to stop and to drop his gun, which witnesses in the area reported hearing. Peterson ignored these commands and ran back towards other officers, according to the report. Deputies told investigators that as he ran, Peterson pointed his gun at them.

All three deputies stated that before firing their weapons, they believed that Peterson posed a lethal threat to either themselves or other responding officers.

The deputies fired a total of 34 rounds, with four rounds striking Peterson Jr. The deputies told investigators Peterson Jr had aimed his firearm at them while multiple gunshots were going off around them. They believed Peterson had fired or had already shot at them.