Investigators release video, report of fatal shooting of suspect in October

An independent investigation team Friday released a video and a report on an Oct. 29 fatal shooting of a drug suspect in Battle Ground by Clark County sheriff’s deputies.
The report released by the City of Battle Ground said the video and witness statements identify the suspect, Kevin E. Peterson Jr., pointing a weapon at deputies before he was shot and killed in two volleys of gunfire. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0bP6kf5CbTk.
Investigators said the video was compiled by using surveillance video from businesses in the area, drone video, dispatch audio recordings, and information obtained from interviews with the involved deputies and numerous witnesses. The special investigative team was headed by Troy Brightbill, Chief Criminal Deputy in the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office who also is commander of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.
The video also identifies the locations of evidence and points where certain actions occurred, based on the scene processing and witness interviews. The involved deputies did not have body cameras or vehicle-based cameras, according to investigators.
This incident began as a drug investigation where Clark County deputies intended to take Peterson into custody for an attempted delivery of controlled substances. In their briefing before the operation, detectives had shared a social media post by Peterson that indicated violence toward law enforcement.
When the suspect was first contacted he fled on foot, according to the report. Deputies told investigators that as Peterson ran away he dropped a handgun. Pursuing deputies ordered Peterson to not pick up the handgun, the report said. He ignored the commands and picked up the handgun anyway and continued fleeing on foot, the report continued.
When Peterson went through a U.S. Bank parking lot, one of the involved deputies contacted him at a distance of approximately 10 yards. The deputies stated they again gave Peterson commands to stop and to drop his gun, which witnesses in the area reported hearing. Peterson ignored these commands and ran back towards other officers, according to the report. Deputies told investigators that as he ran, Peterson pointed his gun at them.
All three deputies stated that before firing their weapons, they believed that Peterson posed a lethal threat to either themselves or other responding officers.
The deputies fired a total of 34 rounds, with four rounds striking Peterson Jr. The deputies told investigators Peterson Jr had aimed his firearm at them while multiple gunshots were going off around them. They believed Peterson had fired or had already shot at them.
There were two volleys of gunfire in this incident, investigators said: The first occurred when Peterson reportedly ignored commands, pulled his handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket and then ran towards the containment officers and pointed his handgun at the deputies. The second volley occurred after Peterson fell, then sat up and reportedly pointed the firearm at deputies again. Shortly after the shooting, one of the involved deputies advised via radio that he thought Peterson may have fired “a couple” shots in their direction.
The investigative team is forwarding the case file to the prosecuting attorney for review. Additional reports, such as lab reports and the medical examiner’s report are still pending, and will be submitted to the prosecutor as supplemental reports when they are received, the team said.
At the request of Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik, this case will be reviewed by the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.
