This is the time of year when Clark County starts receiving visits from huge bellies on hairy legs.

“Giant walking stomachs” is how black bears emerging from hibernation behave, said Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife conflict specialist Todd Jacobsen.

Based in the tiny town of Klickitat, Jacobsen takes calls for help from all over a sprawling swath of Southwest Washington, including Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties. While he spends some days in the office, Jacobsen frequently drives long distances to respond to requests for assistance and complaints about wildlife problems.

Last year, his agency took 75 calls about bears, 25 about cougars and 45 about injured wildlife in Clark County.

“Every scenario is different. Every day is different,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobson started learning the ways of wildlife as he was growing up in the farming community of Stanwood, near Puget Sound. He earned an ecology degree at Seattle Pacific University and a master’s in wildlife sciences at Auburn University in Alabama, where he tracked white-tailed deer migration around the state.

Jacobsen said he never heard of a “wildlife conflict specialist” before he applied for the job back in his home state.

“I have a passion for wildlife, even though I’m an active hunter,” he said.

Habitat loss

Spring is when bears based in nearby forests go exploring for food, occasionally following their calorie-sniffing noses along trails and greenways into suburban and even urban areas.

This year’s long, cool spring has resulted in less-than-abundant nuts, berries and other foodstuffs that bears like, Jacobsen said. Hungry bears venturing farther afield could mean a big year for bear complaints in local cities and suburbs, he said.

If changing climate is a wild-card factor in human-bear encounters, a predictable driver is loss of habitat to development, Jacobsen said.

“More people are building more houses in what’s always been natural habitat,” he said.

Plus, repopulation programs are successfully bringing back some animals that lingered on the brink, including wolves and even wolverines. Sightings in Southwest Washington have grabbed headlines recently.

“Carnivores are expanding and so are we,” Jacobsen said.

Most curious bears tend to stick to the woods. Jacobsen said he’s used to getting calls from remote Livingston Mountain north of Washougal. But one day in summer 2022, his agency took multiple calls about a black bear in urban east Vancouver. Jacobsen, a fellow conflict specialist and a technical assistant grabbed their gear and sped toward the site.

The bear probably wandered west along greenways before being spotted out windows by worried workers of local companies, Jacobsen said. The state fish-and-wildlife team eventually cornered the bear in a patch of woods near the junction of Interstate 205 and state Highway 500.

“I darted him, and he fell asleep,” Jacobsen said.

He and the team removed the dart, pulled the bear onto a tarp equipped with handles, dragged the tarp into a cage and tagged the bear’s ear. Then they drove it a good many miles away to a spot in the Cascade Range that a computer model determined to be as far as possible from civilization.

But some bears’ noses — and their love of familiar food sources — have been known to close such distances easily, Jacobsen added.

“Older bears that are food habituated may find their way all the way back, maybe hundreds of miles,” he said.

Habituating bears to people food is what Jacobsen wants to prevent. Most wildlife conflicts and complaints arise because people don’t take sensible steps to avoid them, he said.

“If I could work myself out of a job, I would,” Jacobsen said.

Bears don’t care

Bears are omnivores. They’ll eat just about anything. But their diet consists mostly of vegetation, especially in spring. Just a small proportion of their diet is animal matter, and that’s often carcasses they come across.

While it’s natural to get scared when you see a bear — especially a bear wandering down your own block, sniffing at garbage cans — black bears rarely give a fig about you.

Jacobsen once encountered a lazy bear that looked up at him, rolled over and went back to sleep right in the middle of a hiking trail. Jacobsen walked a wide circle around it and kept going, he said.

There have been just 19 documented bear attacks on people in Washington since 1970, according to his agency. Those have usually been a mother protecting a cub, Jacobsen said. Just one incident, in 1974, was fatal.

“Bears really don’t care about people,” Jacobsen said. “The only thing they care about is food.”

Easily accessible trash, pet food, bird feeders and improper storage of food while camping account for most complaint or emergency calls to his agency, Jacobsen said.

Wait, did he say bird feeders?

Yes. If you’re really concerned about bears, Jacobsen said, you’ll take yours down. The same goes for chicken feeders.

“All that grain, that’s the sweet smell of calories in the air,” he said. “Bears have seven times the sense of smell that we do. If they can smell it, they’re going to find it.”

Bears are hard to deter after they’ve picked up the scent. They will dig under, crawl over or break through barriers to get at what smells so yummy. If you live in an area frequented by bears (and other hungry wildlife), don’t store trash cans outdoors. Wheel it to the curb on collection day. Spray cans and dumpsters with disinfectant to reduce odors. Keep meat and fish waste frozen until collection day, so it doesn’t grow fragrant while languishing in your trash.

Never get friendly with bears or seek to feed them. The only bear that’s likely to become aggressive is a food-conditioned bear.

“A wild bear can become permanently food-conditioned after only one handout experience. The unintended reality is that these bears will likely die,” according to the state Fish and Wildlife department’s website. They end up shot by a property owner or a wildlife manager trying to contain the threat.

Not feeding and not attracting bears isn’t just a matter of common sense, Jacobsen said. It’s state law. People who feed bears, or who resist official warnings about attracting them, can be cited for a misdemeanor.

Be big

Most live encounters between people and bears are the result of unexpected meetings at close range, according to the agency. While bears usually avoid people, they can be dangerous when surprised.

If you spot a bear before it spots you, move away quietly and quickly while keeping an eye on it.

If the bear sees you, make sure it knows you’re a scary human. Stand tall, wave your arms and talk to it in a low growl.

If the bear isn’t deterred, get louder and scarier. Yell, clap your hands, stomp your feet. If you’re in a group, line up and form a wall of waving arms. Keep yelling.

Don’t throw anything at the bear. Don’t run unless you are certain you can make it to safety. Bears can run 35 mph. Bears are tree climbers, so don’t do that. If you have bear spray, use it.

If the bear attacks, fight aggressively and aim for the bear’s eyes and face.

Other critters

Bears may be big and intimidating, but Jacobsen gets more calls about smaller, stealthier woodland creatures that cause mischief or get into trouble, he said.

While there aren’t any industrial livestock operations in Clark County, he said, rural hobby farms on small acreage are seeing a definite rise in “livestock depredations” — that is, attacks by predators.

“Depredation is entirely avoidable,” he said.

Farmers should protect livestock with fences or secure pens, or keep them indoors, he said.

When Jacobsen responds to a report of a dead livestock animal, he performs a necropsy (an animal autopsy). He also treats the site as a “crime scene” to identify the killer.

Cougars are efficient killers and secretive eaters, suffocating their prey and dragging it into cover to eat in privacy, he said. They may bury remains to return to later. They may patrol the vicinity to guard what they killed.

Cougar attacks on people are extremely rare. According to Jacobsen’s agency, just two people have been killed by cougars in Washington since 1924. Cougars are usually but not always nocturnal.

The same strategies apply to cougar encounters as to bear encounters. Be big, noisy and scary. Don’t run, but back away slowly while keeping your eyes on the cougar.

He can tell when coyotes are the culprits because they create mayhem as they bite, pull and tear apart their prey. Coyotes are smaller than cougars and tend to be timid. Attacks on humans are just as rare.

But coyotes are known to turn up almost anywhere there’s food, including urban areas. According to the state fish and wildlife department, they are intelligent and have shown great tenacity in adapting to the human environment: “Coyotes that are fed by people (whether inadvertently or intentionally) often lose their fear of humans and develop a territorial attitude that may lead to aggressive behavior.”