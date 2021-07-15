Herrera Beutler secures funding for health projects in Battle Ground, Olympia

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler announced Thursday that she had secured federal funding for two health-related projects in District 3.

The Congresswoman helped secure a $320,000 appropriation for renovations and upgrades at Battle Ground Healthcare. The healthcare provider is currently in the process of relocating to a new building to expand its community health services, which was partially funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

There will also be $50,000 in funding provided to Camp Mariposa's location in Vancouver. Camp Mariposa is year-round children's camp that works with children who are impacted by family member's substance abuse and addiction.

"I’m pleased to support the community’s request to fund Camp Mariposa so it can continue advocating for and mentoring young children in Southwest Washington," Herrera Beutler said in the press release for the funds.

The funding for the two programs comes from the Labor, Health and Human Services appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022. Herrera Beutler sits on the House Appropriations Subcommittee for that set of federal agencies.

