Herrera Beutler introduces bill banning foreign contributions to ballot drives

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of six members of Congress who introduced an act Wednesday that would further limit foreign contributions to elections.

The Stop Foreign Funds in Elections Act would expand the current ban against foreign contributions to individual candidates to cover ballot initiatives and voter referendums. The act would expand a section of the Federal Election Campaign Act to explicitly bar those contributions to initiatives at the local or regional level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herrera Beutler introduced the act in the House of Representatives with support from fellow Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania) and Mike Gallagher (Wisconsin), along with Democrats Stephanie Murphy (Florida), Jared Golden (Maine) and Dean Phillips (Minnesota).

“Congress should act quickly here to ensure that the only voices in our elections are those of American citizens," Herrera Beutler said.

The Federal Election Campaign Act makes it a federal crime to knowingly serve as an intermediary for foreign nationals attempting to spend money on state or federal elections. Lev Parnas, a former associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was convicted in mid-October of illegally providing Russian money to political campaigns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.