Two local students traveled to Olympia last week to see what working in the state Legislature is like through the Senate Page Program.

Sophie Brunelle, an eighth grader from Monticello Middle School, paged for Sen. Jeff Wilson during the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 3. Lundon Johnson, a 15-year-old homeschool sophomore from Castle Rock, worked with Sen. John Braun that week.

The Senate Page Program and the House Page Program asks students between the ages of 14 and 17 to work for a week with their district's senator as they learn about the state government. Pages deliver documents and messages for the legislators, attend "page school" to learn about government procedures, and create bills for a mock legislative session.

The page program returned this year after the COVID-19 restrictions moved much of the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions online. To accommodate students who missed those years, the page program allowed 17- and 18-year old students to serve as pages during the week of Feb. 6.

During the first week the Legislature met this year, Braun sponsored two sophomores from Toutle Lake High School to serve as pages.