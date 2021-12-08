Former Cowlitz tribe chairman appointed to police oversight advisory board

Philip Harju, a Longview resident and the recent interim chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, has been appointed to a state advisory board on police use of force investigations.

Harju was appointed to the Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board last month by Gov. Jay Inslee along with 10 other people. Harju fills a seat specifically set aside for a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe.

The Office of Independent Investigations was established by the state Legislature earlier this year as part of a new effort to oversee cases involving serious uses of force by Washington police. The new board members will work with Inslee to select the office's first director, then advise the director on the office's operations and methods for reviewing cases going forward.

Because board members will be briefed on active police investigations, they must agree to confidentiality agreements about use of force investigations while they are being reviewed.

Harju's term on the board expires in July 2023.

