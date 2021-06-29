Fireworks use and sale banned in Clark County

Clark County has banned use and sales of fireworks in response to the recent heat wave and worsening fire conditions.

Unincorporated areas of the county can no longer sell fireworks between Tuesday and July 4, the traditional statewide window for their sale. Battleground, Camas, La Center, Ridgefield and Washougal have issued similar bans within their city limits since Friday.

The Clark County code lists three metrics for extreme fire danger that have to be reached in order to trigger a fireworks ban. The county chairperson works with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to measure the countywide burning index, the moisture content of burnable fuel over the last 10 hours and the energy release component of the fuel.

County Council chairwoman Quiring O'Brien said in the release announcing the ban that she understood how much the decision affected Independence Day plans and the nonprofits that operate many firework stands.

“We empathize with all who are affected, but we must follow county codes,” O'Brien said. "They are in place to protect the welfare and safety of Clark County residents."

Jeff Bortner, the fire operations district manager for the Pacific Cascade region, said Clark County was the only county he was aware of with a rule allowing fireworks bans due to extreme fire danger.

