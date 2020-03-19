Emily Powell on bookstore’s future: ‘I am doing everything within my power to keep Powell’s alive’

Powell’s Books, closed since Sunday, has laid off the “vast majority” of its employees and is facing an existential threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am doing everything within my power to keep Powell’s alive for the next generation of readers and writers, for the next generation of Portland and Oregon,” CEO and owner Emily Powell wrote to employees Tuesday’s note.

Hundreds of people lost their jobs when the bookstores closed Sunday – Powell’s hasn’t said just how many but the company employed 580 altogether.

In Tuesday’s, note Powell said the landmark bookstore will be closed for at least eight weeks, and possibly much longer. She suggested the closure threatens the bookstore’s future and said workers will not be paid during their layoff.

“We are simply not that kind of business,” wrote Powell, who took over the business from her father, company founder Michael Powell. “We run on duct tape and twine on a daily basis, every day trading funds from one pocket to patch the hole in another.”

