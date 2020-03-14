Deer, bear and everywhere: Animals move into the city

D.C. also has enacted regulations restricting the use of coal tar and some pesticides, aiming to improve the water quality of the Anacostia and Potomac rivers. It has strict stormwater regulations, encouraging developers to plant trees and install green roofs. These efforts have paid off, Wells said.

Shad runs have rebounded on the Potomac River, and the city may soon allow anglers to keep the fish for the first time since 1982. Eagles, bobcats and nesting ravens have been spotted in the District for the first time in years, while a flock of turkeys has taken up residence east of the Capitol. Perhaps most importantly, the newcomers are being welcomed.

“We’re seeing a major change in attitude of the residents of D.C. towards wildlife,” Wells said. “It used to be that if there were bats in your eaves, you’d call Animal Control. Now we have residents asking us how to build a bat house.”

Overabundance

Animals thrive in D.C. because rivers running through the city offer long corridors for them to travel, while extensive green spaces such as Rock Creek Park and the C&O Canal allow them to avoid crossing busy streets.