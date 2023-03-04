One of the most hotly debated health care topics in this year's legislative session is staffing: How to best ensure hospitals have enough nurses to properly care for patients.

The issue has pitted Washington's hospital leaders and nurses against each other for months, but this week, both sides announced that a potential compromise could be ahead.

The proposed legislation that has caused the most controversy would have required hospitals to meet statewide, standardized nurse-to-patient ratios, a term that describes the number of patients a nurse is assigned to during one shift, depending on the unit.

For example, intensive-care nurses, who often care for the sickest patients, might each be responsible for two patients max, while pediatric nurses might watch up to four.

The bill's biggest supporters include the state's health care unions, which represent thousands of nurses and have argued staffing levels will only improve if hospitals are forced to meet certain standards.

Last weekend, a crowd of community members joined Providence Regional Medical Center nurses as they voiced pleas for staffing help at a candlelight vigil in Everett. Lynda Price, a 32-year Providence nurse, said she and her co-workers are burned out and desperate for legislative change. Higher staffing levels mean nurses can take more time, focus on each patient more and cut back on potential mistakes, advocates for the ratios say.

Meanwhile, opponents of the legislation, mainly hospitals, think required ratios will ultimately force hospitals to turn patients away and close services if they don't have enough staffers.

The newest version of the bill, however, has reworded language around the ratios. Instead of setting a mandate, it introduces a penalty system — which could include enforced ratios — for hospitals if they don't follow the staffing plans created by their own staffing committees at least 80% of the time.

Each hospital already has its own committee tasked with planning out nurse staffing. But their recommendations are often ignored or vetoed by hospital management, according to WA Safe + Healthy, a coalition of health care unions and staffers that has long advocated for strict ratios.

Now, the state would start measuring how often hospitals are in compliance with their staffing plans, said Chelene Whiteaker, senior vice president for government affairs at the state hospital association. Under the "new concept," Whiteaker said, when hospitals aren't in compliance, the state departments of Health and Labor & Industries would require them to submit a corrective plan of action.

"This amended bill certainly isn't everything caregivers need, but the inclusion of real penalties and oversight for hospitals that refuse to follow staffing plans is an important first step toward improving safety for health care workers and patients," Faye Guenther, president of UFCW 3000, said in a statement this week.

Jack Sorensen, a WA Safe + Healthy spokesperson, said Friday that the priority for the coalition has always been making new standards enforceable. Because the new language "still ensures standards are followed," many hospital staffers support the amended version, he added.

The amended bill cleared the Senate Ways and Means Committee last week and is now on its way to a Senate floor vote. Still, debate has continued over what research on mandated ratios actually shows.

History in California

In Washington, hospitals and staffers have gone back and forth on the topic of staffing ratios for a little over a year — but in California, the debate has spanned almost three decades, said Joanne Spetz, director of the Institute for Health Policy Studies at the University of California, San Francisco.

In 1999, California became the first and only state to pass legislation requiring hospitals to meet strict nurse-to-patient ratios, said Spetz, who has published several papers on the topic. The law went into effect in 2004.

At first, hospitals struggled, Spetz said.

"That happened when we were in a very, very deep national nursing shortage," she said. "The shortage [in the early 2000s] was perceived to be much worse than what we're having now."

Hospitals brought in waves of travel nurses to fill in short-term gaps. Then in 2002, Gray Davis, the governor at the time, pledged $60 million in special funds to train more than 5,000 nurses in three years, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The state's next governor, actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced a $90 million initiative three years later to further expand nursing programs in the state — a plan he released months after moving to delay implementation of the new ratios law. At the time, he said he worried hospitals were having a difficult time hiring enough nurses to meet the requirement.

"We more than doubled our education capacity over a decade," Spetz said. "In the short-term, hospitals had to use temps and travelers to meet ratios, but in the long-term, the supply of nurses caught up."

Hospitals also used the law to renegotiate contracts with their private insurers and demand better reimbursement rates, ultimately allowing them to increase nurse wages, Spetz said.

Decades of research

Many advocates for strict ratios argue there's clear evidence that higher nurse staffing levels lead to better patient care. Hospitals, on the other hand, have pointed to national data on California's low number of nurses per capita and patient access to critical care.

Some national nursing experts, like Linda Aiken, are fierce advocates of the former.

"Every single seriously designed study that's been published in a peer-reviewed journal shows that more nurses are associated with lower hospital mortality," said Aiken, a nursing professor at the University of Pennsylvania and founding director of the school's Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research. "Every single one of them."

In a 2002 paper, Aiken and her team found that each patient added to a nurse's list was associated with a 7% increase in mortality following common surgeries. She also pointed to a 2021 paper she worked on that shows staffing levels in New York hospitals varied widely, but that more nurses led to fewer Medicare patient deaths.

In addition, Aiken referenced research showing ratio mandates led to happier nurses in California and faster wage growth for them than in other states.

But Spetz says gray area still exists around a more specific question: How do mandated staff ratios affect patients? Twenty-plus years into her work, she's not completely convinced one way or the other.

"I don't think there is strong evidence that it clearly improved patient outcomes, which is a little bit puzzling," Spetz said. "In general, the preponderance of the evidence tells us that better nursing staffing produces better outcomes. Not to mention that it's just logical."

At the same time, she said, there is also no reliable evidence in California that mandating specific ratios led to poorer patient care, hospital closures, or more people being sent away from full emergency departments — one of the major concerns of Washington hospitals.

"Maybe in the short term there were some bobbles, but you don't really see a widespread issue there either," she said.

In a paper that Aiken led out of Queensland, Australia, which implemented similar ratios in 2016, the team did find significant improvements in patient care after the legislation was implemented, including lower mortality rates, lower readmissions and reduced length of stay. In addition, results showed hospitals saved millions of dollars in reduced patient care.

But Spetz pointed out that in Queensland the minimum staffing ratios were for all hospital roles, not just nurses. In California, on the other hand, some hospitals started dropping nursing assistants in the early 2000s in order to free up money to hire more licensed nurses and meet ratios, Spetz said.

The trade-off could create problems in patient care because while a registered nurse usually handles initial assessments and creates a care plan for the patient, nursing assistants are vital in the process. Assistants often help handle tasks like turning the patient or checking on their vitals.

"If you basically laid off two nursing assistants and hired one RN, maybe you get more assessments done, but you don't have the staff to do the intervention to prevent the bad outcome," Spetz said.

Ultimately, patient outcomes in California don't look that different from the rest of the country 20 years after the mandates passed, reports show. But there are other significant benefits, Spetz said.

"Our staffing is better," she said. "Our nurses continue to be somewhat happier than other states. They are paid better than in other states."

Sorensen of the WA Safe + Healthy coalition said changes are needed in Washington to protect hospital workers from burning out, and creating even more stress and work for those left behind.

"We're continuing to work around the clock with all parties involved to get to the strongest bill possible," Sorensen said. "Otherwise, we're looking at a massive system collapse."