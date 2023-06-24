In the two months before he was named as a murder suspect in Washington County last year, Daniel Gore was on the run from his family, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, the state’s lawyers and a defense attorney for Gore presented the same set of facts — that Gore ran away from home and lived alone in a tent at 16 — to argue opposite conclusions in Washington County Circuit Court, where a judge must weigh whether Gore will be tried as a juvenile or adult in the 2022 rape and murder of 13-year-old Milana Li.

Prosecutors said Gore spent his 16th birthday camping in a wooded area of Beaverton after leaving his parent’s west Salem home in March 2022. He stopped going to school and communicated mostly through social media, charging his phone at a local library and allegedly shoplifting for food, alcohol, cigarettes and other supplies. He showered and washed his clothes at a friend’s apartment complex, prosecutors said.

And that enthusiastic embrace of life on the run shows Gore was mature enough at the time of his alleged involvement in Li’s death to be tried as an adult now, prosecutors said. Police found Li strangled to death and hidden underwater on May 10, 2022, two days after the sixth-grader went missing from her family’s southwest Beaverton apartment.

But the exact opposite is true according to Gore’s defense attorney, Paula Lawrence, who said Thursday in court that Gore’s choice to run away from home and hide was impulsive, risky and a failure to consider long-term consequences – all signs his case should remain in juvenile court.

Now Washington County Circuit Judge Erik Buchér must decide who’s right and whether to move Gore’s case into adult court, where he would face a longer sentence and harsher treatment compared with the juvenile justice system. Buchér said Thursday that he expects to issue his written decision within four weeks.

“It is my No. 1 priority,” the judge said.

The chances of the teen’s case being moved into adult court are slim, based on Oregon Judicial Department data.

Gore, now 17, pleaded not guilty in July 2022 to two counts of first-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

If Gore is tried as a juvenile and found guilty, he would be released from Oregon Youth Authority custody in less than eight years, at age 25.

A first-degree murder conviction in adult court carries a minimum 30-year prison sentence, but juveniles moved to adult court and convicted can seek parole after 15 years. Gore would be kept in Oregon Youth Authority custody until age 25 before being transferred into an adult prison.

Gore’s hearing, which began June 12, was a result of Oregon’s 2019 juvenile justice reforms requiring prosecutors to request a hearing from a judge to decide whether to move a juvenile’s case into adult court.

Previously, people ages 15 to 17 accused of Measure 11 crimes including murder, rape or robbery were automatically tried in adult court.

The law is meant to keep teens accused of serious crimes out of adult court and in the juvenile system, where sentences are shorter and the primary goal is rehabilitation.

Since Oregon enacted the reforms almost four years ago, 1,117 Oregon juveniles have been charged with Measure 11 crimes. Prosecutors requested adult trials in 63 of those cases, and judges granted the change in seven instances, according to judicial department data from September 2019 through June 2023.

A judge must consider two key factors before waiving a juvenile case into adult court. Did the youth have “sufficient maturity and sophistication” at the time of the alleged crime to have an “adult-like” appreciation of their conduct? And which jurisdiction would be in the best interest of the youth and society?

Judges also consider the violent or premeditated nature of the alleged offense, the gravity of the loss or damage caused by the offense and the youth’s previous physical, emotional and mental health, according to the statute.

In closing arguments Thursday, Washington County Senior Deputy District Attorney Andy Pulver said Gore “did not act like a typical teenager.”

“Daniel Gore was not surviving, he was thriving,” Pulver said. “He was reveling in the fact that he could live on his own.”

During his two months living outside, Pulver said Gore was self-sufficient, living without communication or help from his parents. He maintained a network of friends who sometimes helped him with food and cash, and he allegedly kept himself supplied with enough drugs and alcohol to share with friends.

Gore also allegedly took steps to craft an alibi and to conceal Li’s killing, including by allegedly hiding Li’s body in a shallow stream and covering her naked body with a blanket that he weighed down with rocks and narrow logs. He allegedly scattered her clothes and belongings nearby, then told his friends over social media that Li had walked away from him earlier that night at a TriMet bus stop.

The day after Li went missing, Gore allegedly asked a friend to send him photos from his trip to California so he could post them on his own Instagram account, named “bodybag86,” to make it appear as if he were out of state.

When Beaverton detectives asked Gore when he last saw Li, he allegedly lied and repeated that she had walked away from him at a bus stop on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and North Dakota Street at about 7:35 p.m. But the two were captured in surveillance camera footage about 7:45 p.m. walking past a liquor store about 1.5 miles west.

Pulver said the judge should also consider the violent nature of Li’s death.

When investigators found Li, her body was covered in scrapes and bruises, with one of her acrylic fingernails torn off and another ripped back, indicating she had tried to fight off her attacker. Gore’s semen was detected on a swab of the sixth-grader’s genitals, investigators said. When Beaverton detectives asked Gore why he had scratches on his face, he told them he had fallen on cement.

Pulver also said Gore’s amenability to rehabilitation and treatment services offered by the juvenile justice system was “slim to none.” The teenager had previously run away from home and had started shoplifting and developing drug and alcohol use disorders after being sent to juvenile court for charges of arson and criminal mischief, Pulver said.

At a May 2022 detention review, Deputy District Attorney Dustin Staten said Gore and another juvenile had tried to set a movie theater on fire in the fall of 2020.

Whether he was a danger to the community was a “resounding yes,” Pulver said.

“Not all murders are created equal – this is the worst of the worst,” he said. “(Gore) has demonstrated himself to be dangerous, to be violent, to be intelligent and to be calculating.”

Lawrence, the defense attorney, said Gore’s attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder was untreated at the time of Li’s slaying, and that his brain development was as much as three years behind other people his age, making him cognitively “as young as 12 years old.” According to expert witnesses, Gore’s decision to run away from home and hide from police in a tent was an example of “diminished executive functioning,” Lawrence said.

Gore’s case was one of “guilt by proximity,” and he was implicated in the crime because he was the last person to be seen with Li, Lawrence said. She also cast doubt on the rape allegation.

Gore was showing openness to treatment, and had been taking medication for ADHD, depression and anxiety without issue since being taken into custody, his attorney said. He also started schooling while in custody and is on track to graduate from high school on time, she said.

“It is still in the best interest of the youth and society to keep him under the wing of the juvenile justice system,” she said. “Daniel can be rehabilitated safely.”

The closing arguments followed seven days of public testimony with more than a dozen witnesses, including investigators from Beaverton police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and forensic psychologists.

In a victim impact statement Pulver read in court June 15, Li’s mother, Assel Li, pleaded with Buchér to move Gore’s case into adult court.

Upon learning of Milana Li’s death, both of her grandmothers became ill and couldn’t walk for months, and it’s unclear if either will ever fully recover, Assel Li said. The kindergarten teacher of Milana Li’s younger sister called Assel Li and her husband to inform them that the child was sitting alone in the corner at school, weeping for her older sister. The parents would go into Milana Li’s room to find their youngest child there crying, holding a toy that Milana Li had given her before she was killed.

Milana Li had been a devoted sibling to her older brother and baby sister, and hoped to one day work with children, Assel Li wrote.

“All of these beautiful memories belong to the before, a time when our family was complete and our dreams for Milana’s future were alive,” her statement said. “While the world continues to move forward, we find ourselves trapped in a moment of unbearable grief.”