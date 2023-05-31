Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VANCOUVER — The man killed by police in a central Vancouver shopping center parking lot on Tuesday night was wanted for multiple armed robberies, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The identity of the dead man has not been released.

Three Vancouver police officers and a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy have been placed on Critical Incident Leave, according to a late Tuesday statement from Vancouver police.

About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Vancouver police detective from the Neighborhood Response Team spotted a suspect wanted for multiple recent armed robberies driving westbound in the 6700 block of E. Mill Plain Blvd., according to the agency. Two addition detectives arrived, and the suspect was seen parking in the Heights Shopping Center lot and going into the Safeway. Police waited until they saw him leave the store.

According to Vancouver police, when the suspect saw the detectives, “he dropped a bag of items, displayed a firearm, ran westbound through the parking lot and during the attempt to apprehend him, the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire.”

In a video posted to social media, officers, with their guns drawn, can be seen running through the parking lot. Someone is then heard calling out, “He has a gun!” A few seconds later, what appears to be another officer is seen firing a weapon, and multiple gunshots can be heard.

Police said three Vancouver detectives and one Clark County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons, striking the suspect. They rendered aid but the robbery suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers or other members of the public were injured.

The information is preliminary, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, led by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, will investigate. Additionally, the Vancouver Police Department has notified the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations.

In compliance with state law, Vancouver Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office personnel will not be involved in the investigation.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is the case managing agency for this incident. All future communications will be sent via the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team will be assisting with this investigation.

The Vancouver Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office will release the names of the officers and deputy involved, at a later time, via the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased when appropriate.

Once the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

This isn’t the first shooting in that shopping center parking lot this year. A confrontation that resulted in a shooting left one person dead in March. Two people have been arrested in connection with that shooting.