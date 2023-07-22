One security officer was killed Saturday and one other person was wounded in a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland that later led to a standoff in Gresham where police fatally shot the suspect.

Legacy identified the security officer who was killed as Bobby Smallwood in a statement late Saturday afternoon. The statement said the other person who was shot was also a hospital employee and was in stable condition.

The Northwest Portland shooting activated waves of first responders and locked down the hospital for hours in a dense urban area filled with shops and restaurants.

Just before noon Saturday, police said they had activated emergency tactical units to respond to the hospital and police were searching the area for the suspect, who they believed left the building after the incident.

Later, numerous police vehicles converged in the middle of Northeast 181st Avenue near Glisan Street in Gresham. Police were tightlipped throughout the day but confirmed the standoff was related to the hospital shooting.

Police cornered a white and maroon van outside of the U.S. Bank on 181st and shoppers in the area said they saw a standoff between police and a person and heard three to four gunshots.

At about 4:30 p.m., Portland police spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen confirmed that police fatally shot the suspect outside the bank.

Brandon Loos, who lives along 181st Avenue, said he was in his yard when he heard three gunshots. He said he didn’t hear any police commands before the gunfire rang out.

”The gunshots were incredibly loud,” Loos said. “Two consecutive, then a pause and then one more.”

He said he looked over his fence and saw police putting up yellow tape to block off the street.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter he had been briefed by police on the situation. “This is still an active investigation,” he said, “and we urge those in the area to stay alert until further notice.”

The mayor, who is also police commissioner, said he was receiving regular updates from the bureau. Meantime, the Police Bureau briefed reporters at the scene saying not much more than they were searching for the shooter.

Just before 3 p.m., Legacy Health said it was establishing a staging area “for the families of our patients and employees in the parking lot at 1120 N.W. 20th Avenue. We will provide updates as quickly as possible.” The health organization encouraged others to continue to avoid Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The Stadium Fred Meyer at the corner of Northwest 20th Avenue and West Burnside Street was evacuated in the early afternoon as police searched for the shooting suspect.

Ed Jackson, who is recovering from a kidney transplant, was on the third floor of the hospital Saturday when he heard what sounded like three gunshots.

He said he couldn’t tell where the shots came from, but the hospital suddenly went into lockdown, with doors shut and barricaded. He said he was told to stay in his room with the door closed. He spoke by phone with The Oregonian/ OregonLive.

Tactical officers were observed earlier approaching the hospital’s emergency department off Northwest 23rd Avenue, a neighbor said.

Dozens of police closed off a four-block radius around the hospital, as people visited restaurants, walked and biked in the area, taking detours around the police tape.

Mo Badreddine was on his way back to Good Sam when he got a call from his father, who was getting an iron infusion.

”I told him I was on my way back, and he said I wouldn’t be able to get in,” Badreddine said. “He said there was an active shooter.”

Badreddine said his immediate concern was that the shooter hadn’t been apprehended, and that his father was in danger.

It’s unclear how long the hospital will be on lockdown. ”I’d just like to make sure my dad can go home,” Badreddine said.

Late Saturday afternoon, Legacy announced that employees and the family of employees can receive updates by calling 503-225-6242 and family of patients can call 503-225-6353.

TriMet and Portland Streetcar service was shut down in the area for a few hours, but were running again by midafternoon Saturday.