 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cowlitz Indian Tribe elects six members to serve on tribal council

  • 0
Cowlitz Indian Tribe
Cowlitz Indian Tribe

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe has elected six members to its 22-member tribal council. The new members, who will serve three-year terms, were elected at the June 4 general council meeting.

Each year, members of the Cowlitz Tribe are invited to attend the meeting and, if eligible, cast ballots in the election in person or by mail.

"On behalf of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, I extend our deepest congratulations to our newly elected and re-elected Tribal Council members," Patty Kinswa-Gaiser, general council chair, said in a press release Monday. "I look forward to hearing from new voices while nurturing strong relationships throughout the council so that, together, we can best fulfill the needs of all the members of our Tribe."

The newly elected members will be sworn in July 9. The members are: Cheryl Bell, incumbent; Cassandra Sellards Reck, incumbent; Maverick Ryan, incumbent; Larry Kestner; Kristopher Kitz and Vanessa Robertson.

This year, 15 candidates, including three incumbents, vied for the six seats. Councilwoman Barbara Middaugh chose not to pursue another term. Two vacant seats were also at stake.

People are also reading…

The tribal council governs matters related to economic development, land management, service delivery, judicial matters and the tribe's cultural integrity — weighing future needs against current ones and making balanced decisions about issues that impact the tribe's members and the broader community.

The tribal council also exercises legislative powers regarding tribal membership and enrollment, and negotiates with federal, state and local governments, and with the councils or governments of other tribes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Oregon jail, facility's 3rd death in 2 months

A man has become the third person to die while in jail custody in the past two months west of Portland, Oregon, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro's Washington County Jail involved a 51-year-old man who arrived at 7 a.m. and was dead less than 15 hours later. In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Pat Garrett called the three deaths “unprecedented” and said he was arranging to have an outside agency conduct an independent investigation. Garrett did not specify the agency.

Tenants sue over conditions at affordable housing complex

Residents of an Oregon affordable housing complex say their living conditions are inhospitable and they want their rent back. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza in Northeast Portland gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing mold, vermin and people who don't live there camping in the building’s indoor common areas. Tenants Gary Bailey, John Brant, Huey Martin, Cathy Mayes and Lisa McConnell have filed lawsuits against Reach Community Development Corp., in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The affordable housing provider, which took over operations of the building seven years ago, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Care center sued for $4.7M after patient leaves, drowns

A woman is suing a memory care center outside Portland, Oregon, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 79-year-old Toufik “Tom” Tanous suffered from severe memory loss and had made attempts to leave before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report. Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek downstream of the Tualatin Valley Highway bridge two days later. A lawyer for Caring Places Management declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing patient privacy.

Man accused in 3 homicides found unable to assist in defense

A judge has ordered a Portland, Oregon, man accused of three shooting deaths this year be committed to the state hospital for mental health treatment after finding he is unable to assist in his own defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joseph Banks was living in a Northeast Portland group home for adults with mental illness when police say he fatally shot three men in what investigators suspect were random attacks. Earlier this year, Banks pleaded not guilty to a 15-count indictment charging him in the deaths of Isaiah Hurst; Jeff Ramirez; and Mark Johnson.

Student arrested for 'credible threat' to WA school

A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington state was arrested after authorities said he made a threat against the school. A 16-year-old male was booked into juvenile jail early Monday for felony harassment, according to the Edmonds Police Department. KOMO reports that the school’s principal said in an email to the school’s families and staff the student made a “credible threat of violence against our school.” Police said they recovered a “realistic-looking BB gun” from the student, as well as “additional evidence.”

Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

A Eugene man accused of murder and a bias crime for shooting a Black man in east Salem following a road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. The Statesman Journal reports Marion County Judge Courtland Geyer this week sentenced Manuel North to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years. A Marion County jury last week found North guilty of murdering Herman Leslie Graham III in October 2020. The jury found North not guilty of a first-degree bias crime charge. He had been accused of yelling racial slurs at Graham before the shooting. North had claimed self-defense. He didn't speak during sentencing.

Officers from 3 agencies open fire at suspect, kill him

Law enforcement officials from three agencies shot and killed a man suspected of murder in Kent. The Seattle Police Department says members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force were trying to arrest the suspect on a warrant around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials did not identify the suspect or the crime for which he was being sought. A Seattle police detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy U.S. Marshal fired their weapons striking the suspect. Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department medics gave medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

3 arrested in 2017 quadruple slaying of Washington family

Three people have been arrested in connection with the quadruple murder five years ago of a prominent family that owned a restaurant in Bremerton, Washington. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s office said Monday a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both from Bremerton, and a 50-year-old Gig Harbor man face felony charges, ranging from aggravated murder, murder and arson. KOMO reports the three suspects were not immediately identified by authorities. The charges stem from the slayings of Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, both 16; and Christale Careaga, 37, who were found inside a burned home on Jan. 27, 2017. A fourth victim, whose remains were found inside a scorched truck, was later identified as John Careaga, 43.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mykolaiv Zoo, local shelter care for animals amid Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News