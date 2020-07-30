Columbia Land Trust inks record-making deal

The canyon area is surrounded by ancestral lands of the Yakama people, and was developed with support from the Yakama Nation, Kearney said.

“The Klickitat River is Washington state’s longest wild river, a third of which lies within the Yakama Nation reservation,” Phil Rigdon, the superintendent with Yakama Nation Natural Resources, said in a prepared statement. “It is an essential artery that supports our culture and way of life. … It is important to share the understanding of the importance of enhancing and protecting these aquatic and ecological places because a watershed like the Klickitat is the last of its kind.”

Kearney said the landscape includes pine forests, oak woodlands, basalt cliffs, and grasslands. It provides habitat to mule deer, black bears, golden eagles, flammulated owls and mountain goats.

“It’s a real breadth of species,” Kearney said. “That’s increasingly rare.”

According to the press release, the latest phase of the conservation effort was made possible through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program, Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board, The Conservation Alliance, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through Walmart’s Acres for America program and by individual contributions.