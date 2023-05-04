The owner of the embattled cannabis company with ties to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan suggested the title of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission audit that Fagan’s staff would spend the next two years carrying out, newly released records show.

On Tuesday, Fagan apologized for secretly taking on a $10,000-a-month consulting contract with an affiliate of dispensary chain La Mota and she resigned effective May 8. Fagan’s full-time job as secretary of state pays $77,000 annually.

Fagan said she met La Mota co-owners Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell in fall 2020, when she was running for secretary of state. Fagan is a Democrat and state campaign finance records show that Mitchell contributed $45,000 to Fagan’s political action committee since 2020.

Rosa Cazares emailed Fagan on Jan. 29, 2021, suggesting Fagan queue up an audit titled, “Effectiveness and equity of OLCC licensing and compliance,” according to records released by Fagan’s office Thursday.

One month later, the title in Fagan’s audit plan mirrored Cazares’ suggestion.

Records show Cazares wrote that the audit should represent an “assessment of the licensing and regulation of cannabis businesses and evaluation of how licensing can be used to right historical wrongs to Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities.”

Cazares went on to describe what she thought should be the scope of the review:

“This audit will examine OLCC regulatory oversight of the Oregon cannabis industry. Audit objectives will include examining the effectiveness and equity of OLCC licensing, compliance and enforcement actions. The audit will make recommendations for the structure and resources needed to ensure an effective licensing and compliance system that supports equitable business growth.”

Two days later, on Jan. 31, Fagan responded to Cazares, her friend and donor. “Great feedback!” she wrote. “Thanks Rosa.”

Fagan’s office went on to describe its official audit of the OLCC in language strikingly similar to what Cazares had sent Fagan: “This audit will examine OLCC regulatory oversight of the Oregon cannabis industry,” the official description says. “Audit objectives may include examining the effectiveness and equity of OLCC licensing, compliance, and enforcement actions. The audit will likely make recommendations for the structure and resources needed to ensure an effective licensing and compliance system that supports equitable business growth. This audit may also use available disaggregated data regarding disproportional impacts. This audit may also consider BIPOC- and tribal-owned businesses vs. venture capital ownership.”

Records show Cazares continued to attempt to shape the audit as it was underway. On June 22, 2021, she emailed Fagan with a list of suggested areas for investigation, including “heavy handed enforcement” and fees.

“Received. Thanks Rosa!” Fagan replied that day.

Fagan recommended that her staff include Cazares’ input in the audit process and her auditors obliged, filling six pages of notes from their interview.

Cazares was highly critical of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, saying overregulation and high fees were stifling the cannabis industry.

State regulators were surprised by the pro-industry stance of the audit, which was released last week. The review minimized illegal market diversion as a threat and instead questioned what it suggested were costly security requirements.

It is unclear if Fagan’s executive staff — Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers and Audit Director Kip Memmott — were aware that Cazares exerted influence in the audit process.

The Secretary of State’s Office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

When he introduced the audit in a press conference last week, Memmott defended Fagan and the audit. He praised Fagan’s transparency and “ethical framework” and said he appreciated her recusal from the audit process, which he described as unnecessary.

He said then that Fagan “did not influence” the auditors’ work on the OLCC. Memmott’s was paid $216,004 in 2022.

“All conclusions or methodologies or recommendations are all generated and done by the professional audit team,” he said, saying the “final call” on all audits falls to him.

“I make all decisions on what is in our final audit reports and they are approved under my issuance,” he said last week.

In a press release that accompanied the audit last week, Myers said the state’s cannabis industry “faces significant regulatory issues, stemming from federal restrictions on cannabis. This audit revealed Oregon’s regulatory system for cannabis compounds these problems.”

Myers is leading the office until Fagan’s replacement is named. She was paid $191,071 last year.