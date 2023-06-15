K-12 students in Washington state are readying themselves for summer break in the coming weeks. Depending on a child's age and social network, many busy parents are considering options to keep their child occupied during vacation.

Parents may consider enrolling their child in a summer camp program or leaving them with a caregiver. But what about leaving them home by themselves?

Here's what to know about safely and legally leaving kids home alone if you live in the Evergreen State.

At what age can a child stay home alone in WA?

Washington doesn't have a state law that dictates whether children can or can't be left at home that's dependent on age, according to Seattle-based law firm Elise Buie Family Law.

In nearby Oregon, though, the law states the child must be at least 10 years old to be home alone. Illinois and Maryland are the only other states that have similar laws. The Washington State Department of Social and Human Services provides some guidelines as well.

When are kids ready to be left home alone?

Although there are limited rules in place in Washington state about kids being left home alone, experts say it's important to evaluate your child's readiness to be alone carefully.

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families does recommend not leaving children under the age of 10 home by themselves.

The U.S. Children's Bureau also advises parents not to leave children by themselves overnight until they are in their late teens.

There are multiple aspects to consider about your child's readiness, per the bureau, including whether your child wants to stay home alone, their maturity level, and their emotional and physical well being.

The bureau says it's important to consider these other factors as well:

— When and how long a child is left home alone.

— How many children you are leaving home and setting expectations on who looks after whom.

— Making sure children left alone know how to use a phone or smart device and have a reliable form of communication to parents and emergency contacts.

— Potential hazards children may be exposed to, such as chemicals, firearms and medication.

— The safety of your neighborhood.

How to prepare kids for staying home alone

If your child is going to be alone, it's important to set clear rules and expectations with them, the Children's Bureau says.

Make sure your kid knows how to call 9-1-1 and go over all emergency plans, such as fire escape procedures, with them.

Children should also have memorized or be able to easily access emergency contacts to a parent or guardian, doctor, other relatives, and trusted individuals, as well as make sure they have their address and phone number memorized.

The bureau recommends parents and guardians:

— Leave kids home alone while you're close by to test them during a trial period.

— Role-play with them to act out possible situations, such as what to do when a stranger comes to the door or how to answer phone calls.

— Set rules on what your kid can and can't do while by themselves, such as amount of time they spend on TV or smart devices.

— Check in with the child while you're away.

— Make a code word in the event there is an emergency and the child must contact you urgently.

— Discuss with your children how they feel about staying by themselves and ask them about their experiences taking care of themselves.

— Consider other options such as community centers and youth organizations to keep your child connected and engaged.