 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Can drones count endangered rabbits in Central WA better than people can?

  • 0
Rabbits

A baby Washington Pygmy Rabbit at the Oregon Zoo. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is deploying drones to help count these tiny animals

 Levi Barnett, Oregon Zoo

It's not easy counting Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits.

Weighing less than 1 pound, the federally endangered rabbits are hard to catch on camera as they dart between burrows. However, this year, wildlife biologists hope drones are up to the task.

For the second time in four years, wildlife biologists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will use drones to help them in their annual count of the elusive species near Quincy. Today, only 100 to 150 of the rabbits remain.

Biologists estimate the number of pygmy rabbits by counting the number of burrows in an area and collecting scat for genetic analysis, said Fish and Wildlife biologist Jon Gallie.

Traditionally, volunteers and staffers meticulously sweep the area for rabbits over several days.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Now, biologists hope the drones can cover more ground more quickly and identify possible burrow sites before sending a few people to confirm. The practice has become more common in the past few years, as drone technology is used more often to monitor other animal habitats like ground squirrels and salmon, Gallie said.

People are also reading…

Wildlife biologists typically count the federally endangered species in the winter, when their tracks and scat are easy to spot, he said.

Fish and Wildlife manages two sites for the rabbits, encompassing 250 square miles. A third site was destroyed in 2020 during the Pearl Hill Fire, which researchers estimate killed 43% of all existing pygmy rabbits.

"Everything that we had worked for about a decade on, we lost overnight," Gallie said.

The rabbits need dense sage brush and deep soil to survive. Their population has been whittled down over the decades as their habitats in the Columbia Basin have turned into farmland, Gallie said. Around 20 years ago, the last 16 rabbits were captured and placed in a zoo for captive breeding.

Though the rabbits have many predators, the survival rate of the released rabbits has shown success, he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session

Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session

Lawmakers in Washington state have returned to Olympia to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first fully in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers to often operate remotely. Leaders of both parties have said homelessness, a workforce shortage, public safety and the need for more housing are top priorities. The bulk of lawmakers’ work will be to finalize a new two-year state budget. Democrats hold majorities in both the Senate and House. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his budget proposal has asked lawmakers to approve a measure to raise $4 billion over six years by issuing bonds to build thousands of housing units.

Oregon's new governor to be sworn in, discuss her priorities

Oregon's new governor to be sworn in, discuss her priorities

Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon's new governor and make her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem on Monday. Kotek says her priorities include homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and education. She is one of the country's first two openly lesbian governors, joining recently sworn-in Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts. Kotek previously served a record nine years as Oregon's House Speaker. She replaces term-limited Democratic governor Kate Brown, whose strict pandemic measures made her a polarizing figure. Lawmakers also will be sworn in to the Democratic-controlled Legislature, which begins its session Jan. 17.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News