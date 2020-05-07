Back to the wild – it’s a whole new outdoor recreation world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exploring the outdoors feeds our souls and helps keep us healthy, when done responsibly. Yet, as we begin to once again enjoy these benefits, we must keep the wellbeing of all of us in mind.

For several weeks, Washington residents have put protecting their families and communities above enjoying our natural landscapes. As leaders in Washington’s outdoor recreation community, we want to say thank you for this sacrifice. Fortunately, as Washington’s state-managed lands, including parks, forests, natural and wildlife areas, begin to reopen for day use, we can once more enjoy the activities and environments we love.

Reopening comes with responsibility, however. We know COVID-19 is still here, and we should be recreating differently if we want to be safe and keep these areas open for us all to enjoy.

Regardless of how you spend time outdoors, you have a role to play. Lead by example — minimize the risks you take and the risks you pose to others.

It’s not, of course, the outdoors itself that spreads COVID-19. It’s the people, like us, who live in this state because we love the outdoors. With so many of us having been cooped up for weeks, the opportunity to explore our state’s natural areas is a compelling draw. And yes, we can do that safely — by taking responsibility for our actions.