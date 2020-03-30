As coronavirus spreads, Seattle scientists fast-track potential treatments for COVID-19

"My dream would be to do a combination study here in Seattle," he said.

Chu also quickly pivoted another of her research projects to focus on the new coronavirus. She's analyzing nasal swabs and blood samples from people with COVID-19 to map out their immune responses. About 20 patients have volunteered so far, most of whom were extremely ill and under strict quarantine. Chu and her colleagues had to use elaborate safeguards to get consent forms, enlisting nurses in protective gear to present the documents to the patients, then hold the signed forms up to the window for the researchers to photograph.

Chu said she's been surprised by how many patients are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. "This disease seems to be causing young people to get sick, and to get sick very quickly," she said. "And it's also causing the older people to get sick and the speed of decline can be very fast."

Many of the volunteers got better, but some did not. Chu, who eventually wants to include 200 people in the study, is trying to understand the difference between those who live and those who die, and what a successful immune response looks like.