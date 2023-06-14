Centralia police working with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 Saturday, June 10, according to a news release from the Centralia Police Department.

A Centralia officer working with JNET stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 for allegedly failing to maintain its lane of travel at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

“Due to the suspicious nature of the driver when he was contacted by the officer, a Centralia Police Department K9 officer responded to provide assistance,” the department stated in the release. “The K9 patrol service dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the presence of illegal narcotics. The officers seized the vehicle. After the driver’s identity was confirmed, he was released from the stop pending potential charges that could result from further investigation.”

On Monday, detectives from JNET were asked to assist with the execution of a search warrant on the vehicle.

JNET detectives from the Centralia Police Department, the Chehalis Police Department and the Washington Department of Corrections conducted the search of the vehicle and located approximately 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills hidden in the vehicle, according to the release.

No further information is being released at this time, according to the release.