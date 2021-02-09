 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SR 432/SR 411 interchange on-ramp to close overnight Wednesday
0 comments
breaking alert top story

SR 432/SR 411 interchange on-ramp to close overnight Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

The on-ramp for the State Route 432/State Route 411 interchange will close overnight Wednesday, Feb. 10 for construction work.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The ramp will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Part of the on-ramp will be repaved, according to the City of Longview, and traffic will be rerouted during the closure.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News