SR 432/SR 411 interchange on-ramp to close overnight Wednesday

The on-ramp for the State Route 432/State Route 411 interchange will close overnight Wednesday, Feb. 10 for construction work.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The ramp will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.
Part of the on-ramp will be repaved, according to the City of Longview, and traffic will be rerouted during the closure.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today