Spokane hospital performs heart surgery with robot

"The main advantage of the robot is it's faster for patients to return to activities, and then the advantage from the surgeon's standpoint is you can actually see the valve better. We can actually do more complicated repairs and better repairs with the robot."

While many hospitals apply robots in surgical procedures, only a few have a cardiac focus and the intensive training required to get proficient, he said. While Reynolds and Reeves do other robotic cardiac procedures, the mitral valve repairs are the most common.

And it's not unusual for patients such as Jones to realize that they feel more tired only gradually.

"What he had is called mitral regurgitation, so instead of all the blood going forward, a good part of the blood was going backward toward the lungs," Reynolds said. "It makes people tired and short of breath.

"The mitral valve has two leaflets, and they're supported into the heart muscle by what looks like parachute chords. In him, some of those parachute chords had popped, so then one leaflet rises above the other or prolapses, and that's what allows the blood to go backward. What we did is put some new parachute chords in to bring that leaflet down into alignment and then put a cloth ring around the whole valve to tighten it up."