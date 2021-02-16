Southwest Washington Regional Airport to protect environment, move underground fuel tanks, above ground

The federal government regulates these underground storage tanks when at least 10% of its volume is underground, including piping, and they hold hazardous materials like petroleum. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, until the mid-1980s, most of these tanks were made of bare steel, which can corrode over time and cause leaks.

The Washington Department of Ecology reported that the airport is one of 23 sites in Kelso that has active underground storage tanks. The department monitors more than 8,500 tanks at more than 3,400 facilities, like gas stations and commercial and government properties, for the federal government, according to the state.

In addition to replacing the storage tanks, crews will also repave asphalt on the aircraft apron, where aircrafts park, board and load. A Federal Aviation Administration grant will cover about $295,912.85 for the repavement.

The state loan can fund up to $500,000 to replace the underground tanks, but Paolini said the full amount might not be needed. He said there are no prepayment penalties and he expects to pay off the loan before the term ends.