Some local officials reluctant to talk about attack on the Capitol

Article 1 Section 4 reads:

“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.” (Original spelling, emphasis added)

In several states Democrats asked the courts to alter election laws only a few months prior to the election itself. Changing the rules in the middle of the game, so to speak, eats away at the concept of fair, free elections. The process here in Washington is safe and secure, as anyone who took advantage of our Auditor’s open house for the Elections Division could plainly see. All signatures were verified in a remarkable process that should put to rest any claims to the contrary in our state.

Was the attack justified? No definitive response: “There is plenty of blame to go around for the lack of unity. We expect better from the leaders on both sides of the political spectrum. National leaders need to emerge that understand the high cost of such uncivil behaviors. I haven’t seen it yet.”