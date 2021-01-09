Some local officials reluctant to talk about attack on the Capitol

In the wake of the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, the building and offices ransacked and vandalized, reporters attacked and members of Congress threatened, state and national political leaders of both national parties were quick to offer their thoughts, mostly statements of outrage.
Locally, it was a different story.
In response to requests by The Daily News, many local elected political leaders shied away from commenting on the events of Jan. 6.
The region’s 3rd District congresswoman, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, had sent a social media message Wednesday as she and her colleagues sought cover from a violent mob.
“The reports you are hearing about the chaos, panic and dangerous actions by protestors are not exaggerations — I witnessed them. Is this the America we want to give to our children? A country of lawlessness and mob rule?” she asked on Facebook. “We cannot be a nation of lawlessness and anarchy. That’s the road we’re headed down with this disrespect for our popular elections and our Constitution, and the never-ending conspiracy theories and misinformation.”
The threats to the safety of the local Congresswoman or her colleagues inside the Capitol prompted no public mentions of support or sympathy from local politicians.
After the dust had settled last week, The Daily News reached out to local elected political leaders for their thoughts. Many refused any public comment, most shied away from any direct criticism of President Trump. The Yes/No questions included invitations for additional comments.
TDN asked all local elected government officials three questions:
- Did Joe Biden win the election?
- Do you think the attack on the U.S. Capitol was in any way justified/defensible?
- Do you think the rioters who overran, occupied and vandalized the houses of Congress committed acts of insurrection or rebellion?
Here are excerpts from their comments. (Their complete responses are in tdn.com.)
Cowlitz County Commission:
Joe Gardner:
Did Biden win? Yes. Was the attack justified? No. Did the rioters commit acts of insurrection/rebellion? Yes.
Dennis Weber
No definitive answer on Biden’s election: “I was intrigued by the constitutional arguments made. This was supposed to be the basis for civil discussion during the Congressional joint session regarding the Electoral College results before the crowds outside got out of control. It wouldn’t have changed the ultimate result, though.”
Article 1 Section 4 reads:
“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.” (Original spelling, emphasis added)
In several states Democrats asked the courts to alter election laws only a few months prior to the election itself. Changing the rules in the middle of the game, so to speak, eats away at the concept of fair, free elections. The process here in Washington is safe and secure, as anyone who took advantage of our Auditor’s open house for the Elections Division could plainly see. All signatures were verified in a remarkable process that should put to rest any claims to the contrary in our state.
Was the attack justified? No definitive response: “There is plenty of blame to go around for the lack of unity. We expect better from the leaders on both sides of the political spectrum. National leaders need to emerge that understand the high cost of such uncivil behaviors. I haven’t seen it yet.”
Last week I spoke to a group of shut-down protesters outside my office in Kelso. There were reasonable questions asked and we had a good discussion – at least they did thank me when they left. But one woman expressed her frustrations at how the shutdown is having devastating effects on children and families, especially those who struggle with schooling and for those facing bankruptcy with so many small businesses being forced to close. Her frustration was evident in her warning that “If things don’t start changing soon, there will be violence. Even I have finally bought a gun,” she said before adding, “and I don’t even know how to shoot one!” I disagreed with her saying, “There is no excuse for violence and it won’t accomplish your goals.”
But when one side of the political aisle and their media allies call the other side “deplorables,” then announce impeachment efforts prior to an inauguration, and manufacture unsubstantiated lies for three and a half years to take down the elected president,
Were rioters insurrectionists? “No, it was not insurrection or rebellion, as I understand history. Calls for impeachment or removal from office via the 25th Amendment by prominent political opponents of the President simply is like pouring gasoline into the fire. We expect better behavior from our leaders – on both sides!”
I agree with Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler who expressed her deep sorrow and disappointment in the vandalism and boorish, disrespectful behavior by protesters, as well as poor leadership from the White House. It should not have happened. It does not bode well for our future.
That said, I know from history that insurrection and rebellion usually means long-term occupation of offices, along with executions of government officials and organized attacks by para-military groups. The only non-medical death was a 14-year veteran of the Air Force gunned down by the Capitol Police, who panicked because they were obviously unprepared and outnumbered. Her death was tragic.
Arne Mortensen
No definitive comment on the presidential election. On the questions about the attack on the Capitol: ‘I remain steadfast against the initiation of violence by any entity, whether individual, organization, or government.”
“I do not look for a spot to place blame; I look for a way to move forward, and that can be done only with accountability, responsibility, and transparency.”
I remain openly against prosecution of victimless crimes; I use a narrow focus on the act itself and eschew derivative arguments that actions that “offend” are not victimless crimes. Why? Because I remain steadfast on the principle that individuals are responsible for their actions.
I also am accomplished at looking at data and dissecting problems. That means that I observe and test my theories against data; I do not adjust data to account for my theories, instead I adjust my theories. It means that I listen to all sources, from ABC to Fox to Newsmax, and everything in between and outside.
The fundamental principles of America have been abandoned, and the result of decades of abuse of those principles leaves us today with the consequent stresses which result in strains, the tearing apart of America. Sadly, very few countries are our friends, so I am sure that they are gloating at the downfall of America. This upsets me greatly. The value of America to the world has been no less than amazing and stunning. What America has done for the world in just two centuries is to take mankind beyond the previous history of 4,000 years of darkness.
Our founding Fathers had wisdom uncharacteristic of a group of people before them and, very sadly, after them. Envy and the lust of power have broken down our eternal principles. The hubris of people to think they know how to fix all problems has created a machinery of government that suffocates the human spirit. And a public willing to believe in unicorns and unaware of the human dignity and satisfaction of personal accomplishment has enabled that machinery.
The Legislature
Sen. John Braun, District 20
Did Biden win? Yes. Was the attack justified? No. Did the rioters commit acts of insurrection/rebellion? “A yes or no doesn’t reflect what I’d like TDN readers to know. Clearly these were criminal acts, and I’m confident the authorities will investigate thoroughly and file the criminal charges that are appropriate. It seems apparent the FBI is already working diligently to determine who’s responsible and hold them accountable.”
Sen. Elect Jeff Wilson, District 19
Did Biden win? “Questions about the election are being sorted out on the national level. Our political and legal institutions have established a system to address these questions.”
No responses to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
We need to respect our system, but we also have a right to expect that it operates in accordance with the Constitutions.
Here in Washington State, our job is different. We have a big job ahead of us, laying the groundwork for economic recovery after our Covid shutdown. That’s where our attention belongs.
Rep. Elect Peter Abbarno District 20
Did Joe Biden win? “A joint session of Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election by certifying the Electoral College votes. President-elect Biden received 306 electoral votes and was declared the winner.”
Attack justifiable? “The violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol, federal courthouse in Portland, police station in Seattle, or any government building is not justified or defensible. The scene that unfolded in Washington, DC was un-American. Our Constitution guarantees rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, not the right to assault, terrorize, and damage.”
Were rioters insurrectionists? “Federal crimes were committed at the U.S. Capitol. The reference to a prohibition on rebellion and insurrection is found in 18 U.S.C. Section 2383. Based on the videos I viewed, it is reasonable to believe charges will be filed against those who occupied and vandalized the Capitol, including claims of rebellion or insurrection.”
Rep. Ed Orcutt District 20
Did Joe Biden win? “The Secretaries of State have certified elections in their respective states, electors have met and cast votes, and elector’s votes were counted and accepted by Congress, so Joe Biden will become our next President.”
Was attack justified? “I do not condone the acts of those who stormed the US Capitol as I do not condone the occupation of six blocks in Seattle or the vandalism to the Justice Center, Federal Building, or private businesses in Portland.
“I believe those who stormed the US Capitol were rebelling – likely against more than the outcome of the 2020 election but also against the ongoing erosion of their constitutional rights over the past 25-plus years.”
Longview City Council
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis
No definitive responses to three questions.
“At all times, but particularly in times of transition, it is critical for elected officials to recognize the privilege it has been to serve, and to put aside political differences in deference to newly elected candidates and leaders—including the President of the United States. It’s about decency, respect for the office, and good sportsmanship. As leaders, we may win or lose elections; but we will always win – even in a political loss—if our very actions and comportment following the loss are positive and show genuine respect and support for those who choose the challenging but rewarding role of public service.”
Christine Schott
Did Biden win? Yes. Was the attack justified? No. Did the rioters commit acts of insurrection/rebellion? Yes.
“Our country is struggling as a whole right now and I get that people are trying to deal with it in different ways. I believe that our president incited a mob mentality and has been feeding people in our country misinformation to create this very type of situation. No matter who won the election it needed to be handled with dignity and strength, which shows the resilience that our country should be presenting. This country is hurting and we need somebody to lead us through — not create more fear and stress.”
Hillary Strobel
“I don’t believe this is the venue to express my personal opinions on Wednesday’s events.”
“I feel truly blessed to be given the privilege of elected office. The position on Longview City Council being officially non-partisanThe proper authorities and agencies are addressing the situation, and that’s as it should be. What I do want to say is that my commitment to the sacredness of the public trust and our mutual destiny is stronger than ever. I fervently hope and expect that elected officials everywhere, including my fellow council, are committed to the project of service and the common good. It’s a certainty that Longview will get some great things accomplished this year with that commitment among us.”