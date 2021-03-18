Shift in federal metro status could reduce access to federal funds across Cowlitz County

A federal proposal to downgrade Longview’s U.S. Census designation as a metropolitan area could cut federal funding for local agencies across Cowlitz County and dismantle a 41-year-old regional transportation planning organization.
The federal Office of Management and Budget is considering doubling the threshold of what it considers a metropolitan area — from a population of 50,000 to 100,000 — threatening the Census classification for 144 cities across the country.
The cut would downgrade Longview, its surrounding urban areas and all of Cowlitz County to a micropolitan area, potentially limiting allocations from federal agencies for housing, community improvements and transportation that base funding requirements on the office’s definition.
Bill Fashing, executive director of the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments, said as a representative of the region, he signed a letter to the federal government opposing the definition change and encouraged other local municipalities to do the same.
The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments is a joint government agency comprised of local municipalities within Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties and Oregon’s city of Rainer.
The Office of Management and Budget’s request for comments on the changes states the designation isn’t to be used in funding formulas, but the definitions are a popular benchmark.
In addition, the designation change could limit collection of Census data in Cowlitz County, which is often the basis of funding eligibility, Fashing said.
“U.S. Census data is used for distribution for almost all federal dollars that come out of Washington,” he said.
The population of the Longview Metropolitan Area core is 63,952, according to the 2010 Census, and includes the City of Longview, Kelso, Rainer, Oregon and unincorporated areas of Cowlitz County. The total classifies Cowlitz County as part of the Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area.
The designation has been in effect since 1980, said Fashing.
Perks of being an MSA include automatic HUD Community Development Block Grants to fund housing and infrastructure for lower-income residents, as well as Department of Transportation funds to support the Metropolitan Planning Organization, a transportation planning group that encompasses Longview, Kelso, Rainer, Oregon and unincorporated areas of Cowlitz County.
Fashing said the designation change could halt direct HUD Community Development Block Grants given to Longview, leaving the city to compete with other municipalities across Washington for the state’s allocation of the funds.
This year Longview was awarded $327,954 in direct HUD Community Development Block Grants, as well as $366,284 in HUD’s HOME Investment Partnership Program, which also bases requirements on the MSA designation and benefits lower income residents, said Longview interim planning manager Adam Trimble.
Local organizations apply for Community Development Block Grants to benefit Longview, while HOME funds are designated for both Longview and Kelso.
This year, about $13 million was allocated to Washington state for cities to apply for Community Development Block Grants and about $6 million for HOME funds.
Of the Community Development Block Grants awarded to Longview in 2020, $150,260 was distributed for a Longview satellite police office at Archie Anderson Park; $50,000 to Longview’s Cloney Park playground replacement; $27,182 to the Lower Columbia Community Action Program’s food collection and distribution center; $20,000 to the city of Longview’s summer youth program; and $10,900 to Community House on Broadway administrative services.
Of the 2020 HOME Funds, $150,000 was awarded to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, $25,974 to Community House on Broadway and $36,097 to Lower Columbia CAP.
According to the federal register, the recommendations to change the metropolitan status came from a review committee. The MSA designation was first created in 1949, and the designation was last updated in 2010.
The ramifications of the proposal, if approved, remain questionable, Fashing said.
“We just don’t know all the changes, the domino effect that could erupt if OMB approves this,” said Fashing.