Sheriff investigates 'suspicious' death in St. Helens, Ore.
Sheriff investigates 'suspicious' death in St. Helens, Ore.

Columbia County sheriff's investigators are looking into what they are calling a "suspicious" death of a St. Helens, Ore., in her home.

On Jan. 18, deputies were dispatched to a welfare check on Smith Road in St. Helens, Ore.

A concerned neighborhad  called to have the resident checked on after they noticed the front door had been open for several hours. When deputies arrived on scene, they said thye searched the home and the surrounding property where they located a body that was later identified as the homeowner, Stacey Marie Erpelding

Deputies immediately called for medics and began rendering aid. When medics arrived, they advised the female was deceased and the Columbia County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was called to investigate.

The next day,tthe Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded to assist with the investigation. Sheriff B. Pixley said a full investigation is still underway.

