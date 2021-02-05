 Skip to main content
Severe weather shelter opens February 8
The City of Longview will re-open its severe weather shelter at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8 at First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd. in Longview

To protect those staying and volunteering at the shelter from COVID-19, free masks are available. The shelter also provides access to medical support and recovery services.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Cory Smith at csmith@loveoverwhelming.org or 360-749-8056.

