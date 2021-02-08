 Skip to main content
Sen. Abbarno to host virtual town hall for 20th District
Sen. Abbarno to host virtual town hall for 20th District

Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, is inviting citizens from the 20th District to join him Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall Meeting to discuss issues related to the 2021 legislative session.

“Open, transparent and accessible government is vital, and even more important when government operates remotely. I encourage citizens to log on, get registered and attend this meeting. There are many important issues under discussion in the Legislature right now that could have a tremendous effect on families, businesses and communities across the 20th District,” said Abbarno. “I want to hear from everyone. This is a great way to be involved with your state government from the comfort of your home.”

The remote Town Hall Meeting will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Those who would like to participate must pre-register in advance for the conference by going to Abbarno’s legislative website, www.RepresentativePeterAbbarno.com, or tinyurl.com/ayyc83sh. The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early.

For more information, call Abbarno’s legislative office at (360) 888-2492 or email him at: peter.abbarno@leg.wa.gov.

