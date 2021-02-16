Search continues for 13-year-old Woodland runaway

A 13-year-old boy reported missing from Woodland Thursday, Feb. 11 had not been found as of Tuesday afternoon, five days after his disappearance, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The case started as a search for the teen during the beginning of last week's snow storm, but later detectives found a note indicating the teen had run away from his Lewis River RV Park home.

According to deputies, the boy was in contact with family friends who may have taken him out of state.

Looking through the teen's computer and cell phone records indicated he had planned to leave for several weeks, said detectives.

Detectives said the parents don't think he is in danger. However, harboring a runaway is a gross misdemeanor in Washington.

The juvenile is a 4-foot, 2-inch, 150-pound white male with blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and Vans sneakers.

Deputies advise to call 911 if a person matching this description is seen.

