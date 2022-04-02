Osprey camera captures arrival of avian parents-to-be, marking start of spring nesting season

The live-feed camera captured it all: a speckled, densely feathered bird landed neatly in the grassy nest above a highway near Willow Grove on March 27. Her male companion joined her March 30.

Osprey nesting season has officially begun in Cowlitz County.

The idea of placing a live camera above a bird's nest was not the easiest pitch at the Cowlitz Public Utility District, said Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz.

"It was a unique idea at the time," Dietz said.

But once local business owner Brian Magnuson helped fund and install the live feed and the camera gained a following after its inception in 2016, it was hard to deny the interest in these so-called "sea hawks."

The district posts highlights on its Cowlitz PUD Osprey Cam page on Facebook, which has nearly 1,600 followers as of March 30. The live feed runs all day and night on YouTube, capturing the mating and nesting process that usually lasts from April to September.

At the district Dietz can often hear a chirp come from someone's desk, or a co-worker will volunteer updates to Dietz and Environmental Compliance Manager Amanda Froberg about what the female bird is up to.

"I was shocked by the amount of interest in it," Froberg said.

Magnuson said he was approached about six years ago with the plan to set up the nesting platform and then a live view camera. It took several weeks of Magnuson's personal time and around $3,000 of his own money to install the cameras. To this day the reason the feed can stream 24 hours a day is because Magnuson linked it to a wireless network in his home.

The dedicated following around osprey did not surprise Magnuson, he said. Where he lives along the Columbia River on the outskirts of Longview, he can count about a dozen bald eagles who use the water source to catch fish, and about as many people who drive to the area to sit and watch the hawks swoop and dive for their food.

"People are pretty excited about big birds," Magnuson said.

Osprey are one of the most widely distributed bird in the world; their nests can be found on every continent except Antarctica, according to Oregon Wild, a wildlife and land conservation group.

The district manages seven osprey nests across Cowlitz County, an area that provides nesting spots for osprey who prefer to perch on tall structures near water, Froberg said.

Osprey often mate for life and return to the very nest in which they hatched, she said.

"It's an instinctual thing for them to come back to the area they were raised in," Froberg said.

Females usually arrive around late March while the male continues his search for food. Unlike many other bird species, osprey see success in catching fish one out of every four times, she said.

Egg-laying happens in late April, with females who lay one to four eggs each season. Baby osprey hatch in late June. The chicks learn to fly throughout the summer before they depart in September to spend the winter in Central or South America, Froberg said.

Osprey have a higher life span than average birds and live for about 10 years in the wild, according to Oregon Wild.

Before the utilities district built this nest for local osprey, Froberg said the birds often perched precariously on energized utility structures.

In 2000, the district decided to establish a nest to encourage the birds not to nest on potentially dangerous structures.

The first nest had a plywood foundation before they replaced it with aluminum for sturdier support in 2019, along with the installation of a microphone and a second sideview camera. The district does not band or tag the birds, instead identifying them through their unique feather patterns.

It's hard to say for sure whether the couple that arrived this week is the same couple who hatched three chicks, Froberg said.

"Beyond that we really don't interfere with them," she said. "We really let nature take its course."

In the last six seasons the nest saw five successful offspring, which Froberg said is a high success rate for these nests.

On June 27, during the record-shattering Northwest heat wave last summer, all three hatchlings died.

In another year the female osprey left her eggs for a moment, just enough time for a raven to steal them, Magnuson said. Sometimes chicks fall out of the nest, or they starve.

It's a reminder to viewers that nature comes with new life and the chance of untimely death, Froberg said.

"We always like to say that it's nature at its finest," she said.

The utilities district also developed a downloadable children's guide to help teach about nature, and humans' relationship to it, Dietz said.

"Being able to incorporate the education in this way is a more holistic approach to safety," she said.

