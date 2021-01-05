School nurses key to reopening schools, but new research shows equity gaps in Washington

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In pandemic times, on top of their regular duties, these critical medical staff members are charged with screening or testing staff and students for COVID-19 symptoms, contact tracing when cases crop up and tending to students who fall ill at school.

“There’s going to be a lot more COVID-related stuff that schools are going to have to do, right? And who is going to do that?” said Mayumi Willgerodt, who was involved in the research and is associate professor of child, family and population health nursing at UW. School nurses “are trained to do the assessments and make those judgments that I’m not so sure others can do.”

The researchers also found that in many rural places in Washington, the school nursing shortfall overlaps with areas that are poorly supplied with primary medical care for the community at large.

According to the UW research, on average, each Washington school nurse serves 1,173 students. That ratio has declined from 1,605-to-1 in the 2000-01 school year. For comparison, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends one nurse per school. In Washington, that would work out to a ratio of one full-time nurse per 482 students, the researchers say.