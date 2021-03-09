Scheduled events spark hope for 'normal' Longview summer, after COVID cancellations

After a year of sheltering in place, social distancing and masking up, local event organizers are tentatively planning summer celebrations in the hopes of returning Cowlitz County to that old, pre-COVID normalcy.

Organizers for two summer events have scheduled times and are coordinating sponsors and vendors, while the city of Longview has earmarked supporting funds.

The Squatch Fest, which is typically held in the winter, is rescheduled for July 30-31 and Squirrel Fest is set for the standard third Saturday of August, which this year is Aug. 21.

Organizers for the Go 4th Festival have not announced dates yet, but the area is already buzzing — could this be the return of a typical Longview summer? This year, the holiday is on a Sunday.

“We’re looking forward to all of [these events] coming back,” said Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha. “While we might not have the full say of whether or not these events occur, we’re certainly ... looking forward to it, and I think the community is looking forward to it.”