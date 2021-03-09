Scheduled events spark hope for 'normal' Longview summer, after COVID cacellations

After a year of sheltering in place, social distancing and masking up, local event organizers are tentatively planning summer celebrations in the hopes of returning Cowlitz County to that old, pre-COVID normalcy.
Organizers for two summer events have scheduled times and are coordinating sponsors and vendors, while the city of Longview has earmarked supporting funds.
The Squatch Fest, which is typically held in the winter, is rescheduled for July 30-31 and Squirrel Fest is set for the standard third Saturday of August, which this year is Aug. 21.
Organizers for the Go 4th Festival have not announced dates yet, but the area is already buzzing — could this be the return of a typical Longview summer? This year, the holiday is on a Sunday.
“We’re looking forward to all of [these events] coming back,” said Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha. “While we might not have the full say of whether or not these events occur, we’re certainly ... looking forward to it, and I think the community is looking forward to it.”
In January 2020, the coronavirus evolved from a rumor from across the globe to a nearby reality, when the first known case was confirmed in the Seattle area. By March 23, the first state lockdown took effect, and little by little, month by month, the pandemic continued.
To protect from the airborne coronavirus, most of Longview’s 2020 events were canceled, and recipients of tourism grants from city lodging taxes returned the money.
Sacha said the cancellations have left Longview with the largest lodging tax allocations ever made for the next two years.
Longview is funding 11 organizations’ events with lodging tax funds, totaling $64,360 in 2021 and $66,360 in 2022 — about $20,000 more than a typical year, said Sacha. The funds were appropriated when the city set their biennium budget before the start of 2021.
In Washington, counties and cities can impose a tax on lodging for less than 30 consecutive days to pay for activities that draw visitors.
Over the next two years, Longview granted lodging tax funds to Active Transportation cycling tours, Columbia Artists Association exhibits, Cowlitz County Historical Museum events, Go 4th Festival, Squatch Fest, Longview Downtowners events, Longview’s centennial anniversary celebration, Squirrel Fest, Crafted Brew Fest, Southwest Washington Symphony concerts, and the Unique Tin Car Club’s car show.
The Go 4th Board could not be reached, but Justin Brown, Longview Parks and Recreation manager, said event organizers have been meeting regularly to possibly hold the event at the city’s Lake Sacajawea Park this year.
Bill Marcum is the president and CEO of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Squatch Fest, a celebration of Sasquatch lore. The event, typically held in January, ran in 2020 before the realization of the pandemic’s severity hit the state.
This year, organizers are moving the event to July 30-31 at the Cowlitz Event Center and surrounding fairgrounds, said Marcum, so attendees can stay safe while spreading outside. In the past, around 3,000 people have attended, from 17 different states.
The chamber moved the event from April to July, said Marcum, “to allow for more people to be vaccinated and the state to open up.” He said attendees will follow state guidelines when the event is held.
“This last year has been rough for everyone,” said Marcum. “We are looking forward to getting back to our events and bringing our community together.”
This year’s Squatch Fest is budgeted for $60,000 and, so far, has 17 sponsors, including Kelso Super 8, Heritage Bank, Bicoastal Media, and Specialty Rents. In addition to Lodging Tax funds from Longview, Squatch Fest is also set to receive tourism grants from the City of Kelso and Cowlitz County, said Marcum.
This year’s speakers include Bob Gimlin, half of the duo that filmed in the 1967 short of the arguably most popular footage of Bigfoot, as the creature allegedly walks through a California forest. There will be food and beer vendors, Bigfoot merchandise, the largest cornhole tournament in the state and children activities like singalongs, story time and crafting.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-15, and can be purchased at www.kelsolongviewchamber.org. Marcum said, last year, the event’s beer sales brought $8,000 “for local graduating seniors to help further their education.”
About a month after Squatch Fest, the Rotary Club of Longview has scheduled the free Squirrel Fest on Aug. 21 in the Longview Civic Circle.
Keith Larson, president of the Rotary Club of Longview, said the event, which usually hosts about 3,000 attendees, was rescheduled for this year when the 2020 event was canceled last May.
He’s not completely sure if the event will be held, as the rotary is waiting for exact guidelines from the state, but they have started to schedule vendors and are looking for sponsors.
“It’s all going to depend on the governor and what conditions are available for events like this,” said Larson, “like limitations on size, or participants or attendance.”
Last year’s canceled event, said Larson, was budgeted for $50,000. Typically, the event boasts around 70 food, retail and nonprofit vendors, and includes a beer garden and bands for adults, and a carnival and photo opportunities with mascot Sandy B. McNutt for kids.
“We enjoy seeing families and the kids,” said Larson, “with kids running around, and just everyone having a good family time during the day at the park.”