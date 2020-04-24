SBA to reopen replenished small business loan program on Monday

Small businesses may resume applying on Monday for loans under the federal Payroll Protection Program, which aims to help workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday.
SBA will resume accepting PPP loan applications at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Monday from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower, SBA administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a joint statement.
“The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans. With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief," the statement said.
They encouraged lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously.
A $350 billion forgivable loan program Congress and President Trump approved earlier in the pandemic was tapped out soon after opening. This week they approved another $300 billion to replenish the program.
At least 130 Cowlitz County businesses managed to apply in time, and perhaps dozens more may have too, before the first program dried up. Many more local applications are pending.
For more information on the Paycheck Protection Program, visit: sba.gov/paycheckprotection.
