Safely dispose of prescription and over-the-counter mediciation April 24

People who have unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications can safely dispose of them at local drive-thru collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24.

Items can be dropped off in the parking lots of Walgreens at 2939 Ocean Beach Highway in Longview, and at Rite Aid at 230 Kelso Drive in Kelso.

Pills, liquids, inhalers, vape pens and e-cigarettes without batteries will be accepted. Syringes will not be accepted.

People who have multiple medications should place them in a clear, plastic bag.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Collected medication will be safely incinerated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a press release.

The EPIC Coalition, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Longview and Kelso police departments and the Washington Department of Corrections are hosting the events. EPIC — Empowering People, Impacting Community — is a Longview nonprofit coalition that promotes a drug-free lifestyle.

For details, call EPIC at 360-355-3142.

