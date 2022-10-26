Safely dispose of drugs Saturday in Cowlitz County

Local law enforcement agencies are scheduled to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can voluntarily drop off prescription or over-the-counter medications at the Ocean Beach Highway Walgreens in Longview, the Kelso Drive Rite Aid in Kelso and Castle Rock Police Department on A Street in Castle Rock. From 9 a.m. to noon, people can also drop off drugs at the Kalama Police Department on Frontage Road in Kalama.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock police departments are participating in the local events.

For 21 consecutive years, the Drug Enforcement Administration has hosted its Take Back Day twice a year around the country. The purpose is to have the public turn in expired medications to prevent the misuse of those drugs, especially by family members or friends suffering from substance abuse.

The nonprofit, Empowering People & Impacting Community, or EPIC, Coalition is co-hosting the local events. According to EPIC, 75% of opioid abuse cases stem from people using medications that weren't prescribed to them.

Officials also warn when prescriptions are improperly disposed of, like when flushed down the toilet, they can contaminate the groundwater people use to drink and bathe, as well as local waterways and damage wildlife.

The program is not only for controlled substances, like opioids and prescription painkillers, but also noncontrolled substances, like blood pressure medicine, and common over-the-counter drugs, like ibuprofen.

The Kalama police say they cannot accept injectables, syringes, chemotherapy medications and inhalers.