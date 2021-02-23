 Skip to main content
RiverCities Transit resumes regular service March 1
RiverCities Transit resumes regular service March 1

12th Avenue transit center

RiverCities Transit riders shuffle on and off a bus at the transit center on 12th avenue in Longview on Jan. 29, 2020.

 Courtney Talak

RiverCities Transit will return to regular service Monday, March 1, after almost two months of reduced hours.

Regular service hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

“We’re excited to be back on the road,” said supervisor Tabitha Hayden.

Last December, routes were reduced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays due to staff shortage, but employees on leave have returned.

Routes 30 and 44 were suspended Dec. 28, 2020, and resumed Feb. 8, 2021.

While routes were reduced, RiverCities LIFT, which services people with disabilities unable to use fixed-routes, served customers whose routes were reduced. The city reports LIFT provided more than 160 trips between Dec. 30, 2020, and Feb. 19, 2021.

RiverCities Transit serves Kelso and Longview.

For details on schedules, maps and fares visit www.rctransit.org, call 360-442-5663 or send an email to customerservice@rctransit.org.

