RiverCities Transit resumes regular service March 1

RiverCities Transit will return to regular service Monday, March 1, after almost two months of reduced hours.

Regular service hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

“We’re excited to be back on the road,” said supervisor Tabitha Hayden.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last December, routes were reduced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays due to staff shortage, but employees on leave have returned.

Routes 30 and 44 were suspended Dec. 28, 2020, and resumed Feb. 8, 2021.

While routes were reduced, RiverCities LIFT, which services people with disabilities unable to use fixed-routes, served customers whose routes were reduced. The city reports LIFT provided more than 160 trips between Dec. 30, 2020, and Feb. 19, 2021.

RiverCities Transit serves Kelso and Longview.

For details on schedules, maps and fares visit www.rctransit.org, call 360-442-5663 or send an email to customerservice@rctransit.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.