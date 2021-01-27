Restaurants rush to add garage doors, windows to open indoor dining during COVID-19

Indoor dining in Washington state was banned last spring, reopened for a few months in the summer, and then closed again in November. In Phase 2, regions can open all indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Beaton might be forced to wait until then. Ordering an 8 by 8 foot garage door for her today, according to a Castle Rock contractor, could take up to three months, as opposed to up to four weeks before the pandemic.

Although Beaton doesn't own the building, any remodeling would likely come out of her and the other owners' pockets. They've struggled to find lenders for their business, which is less than 2 years old.

To make the restaurant viable, the owners have already rented an outdoor tent for $2,500 a month, reduced staff, eliminated menu items and offered delivery within a 10-mile radius.

“I’m trying to save every penny I can,” said Beaton.

The goal is to serve more customers, like at Longview’s Antidote Tap House. The restaurant and bar has had garage doors installed since its 2017 opening and is opening a second location in Woodland on Feb. 1.

“We love the outdoors,” said owner Kelli Busack. “We open the garage doors even in winter, even before COVID.”