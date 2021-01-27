Restaurants rush to add garage doors, windows to open indoor dining during COVID-19

To seat customers at Longview’s PNW Meatheads BBQ, owner Amber Beaton is looking to bring the outdoors, indoors.
The open windows will mean more than fresh air — they promise to breathe new life into struggling restaurants across Washington that have been slowly suffocating for months.
Beaton needs more outside air in the building to meet new state guidelines that make eating inside a restaurant more like eating on a patio or in a tent.
The revised order from Gov. Jay Inslee has left restaurant owners like Beaton scrambling to add windows and garage doors to buildings to bring both fresh air and customers inside.
“I have 8,000 square feet of building that I can’t put anyone in right now,” she said.
On Jan. 11, the governor’s office quietly released new guidelines to allow Washington restaurants to seat customers indoors as long as more outside airflow comes in to protect customers of the airborne coronavirus.
The guidelines suggest restaurants have one "permeable" wall or two nonadjacent permeable walls to allow for cross ventilation.
Permeable walls, according to the guidelines, include “open bay doors, multiple open windows, screened openings, open tent panels, ventilation holes in side panels, and uncovered lattice.” Permeable walls do not include “single windows and interior, entrance or emergency exit doors.”
Customers must maintain social distancing and wear masks when not eating or drinking, and owners must monitor levels of carbon dioxide, a gas which is released by people when they exhale, to ensure there is enough air flow.
A representative from Washington's Department of Labor & Industries, which regulates and enforces labor standards, said that complaints could lead staff to check carbon dioxide levels with their own monitor and those who are not in compliance could be fined.
L&I said it has received complaints about two Longview restaurants: Stuffy's II and Creekside Café. As of Wednesday, Stuffy's II had been fined $234,000 by the state and had their liquor license revoked, but Creekside Café has not been penalized.
Restaurants that meet the current guidelines can seat at 25% capacity while in Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan.
Indoor dining in Washington state was banned last spring, reopened for a few months in the summer, and then closed again in November. In Phase 2, regions can open all indoor dining at 25% capacity.
Beaton might be forced to wait until then. Ordering an 8 by 8 foot garage door for her today, according to a Castle Rock contractor, could take up to three months, as opposed to up to four weeks before the pandemic.
Although Beaton doesn't own the building, any remodeling would likely come out of her and the other owners' pockets. They've struggled to find lenders for their business, which is less than 2 years old.
To make the restaurant viable, the owners have already rented an outdoor tent for $2,500 a month, reduced staff, eliminated menu items and offered delivery within a 10-mile radius.
“I’m trying to save every penny I can,” said Beaton.
The goal is to serve more customers, like at Longview’s Antidote Tap House. The restaurant and bar has had garage doors installed since its 2017 opening and is opening a second location in Woodland on Feb. 1.
“We love the outdoors,” said owner Kelli Busack. “We open the garage doors even in winter, even before COVID.”
She said allowing indoor dining with opened garage doors has been a “game changer” for the restaurant. At the Longview location, her restaurant can now seat about 20 customers inside and rehired three employees.
She said they just hired six employees in Woodland and are looking for two more.
Both locations offer indoor dining, as well as heated patios, 18 rotating beer taps and full bars, which serve their signature recipes for a mule and lemon drop.
The owners also created recipes for two house beers: an IPA brewed at Ordnance Brewing in Boardman, Oregon and a chocolate orange stout brewed at River Mile 38 Brewing Co. in Cathlamet.
Despite the pandemic, Antidote’s move from the Triangle Center to 14th Avenue, last spring, brought a slight increase in business, said Busack. She estimates that the Longview location processes about 100 more order tickets a week since relocating.
But the business lost money during the shutdown, she added, so the team adapted by ordering more containers, like growlers, for to-go drafts; offering discounted refills on to-go glasses; and changing their takeout packaging to an option that keeps food fresher, longer.
Busack said she and her husband used their own savings to build the business around their love for craft beer, and are determined to make it work.
“When you have a small business, you do what you have to do to keep it afloat,” she said. “We just want to follow the rules and stay in business.”
Cowlitz County Health Department provides guideline updates to local restaurant owners to help them keep up with regulations. To join the email list, message Jesse Smith at smithj@co.cowlitz.wa.us.