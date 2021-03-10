Republican third congressional district candidates rally 16 months ahead of primary to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler

Wilson said he is an Army veteran, who has operated John’s Title LLC in Kelso since the 1990s. He said he donated to Trump’s campaign and that the Mexican-U.S. border wall will still be built, even though Trump is no longer in office.

Herrera Beutler

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kent said that Beutler’s votes against building the Mexican-U.S. border wall and in support of the Affordable Care Act went against her constituents. He called Buetler’s impeachment vote “treasonous.”

“Just like President Trump said when he first came on the political stage — the Republican establishment is part of this too,” said Kent.

Yakhour said Herrera Beutler “feels entitled to this seat” and said he is running so voters can be proud of the district’s representation again.

“We have to be together, to get rid of her,” he said.

Yakhour added that, if elected, he would treat constitutes “with dignity and respect.”

“You’ll always know how I’m going to vote because it’s the vote of the community that elected me,” he said.

Without naming Herrera Beutler, St. John said that Washington’s 3rd Congressional District was not being represented.