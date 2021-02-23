 Skip to main content
Reps. Walsh and McEntire invite constituents to virtual town hall March 6
Reps. Walsh and McEntire invite constituents to virtual town hall March 6

Nineteenth Legislative District Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire invite citizens to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, to discuss issues related to the 2021 legislative session.

“Remote legislating not only affects the nature and quality of bills being considered, it also limits my time with the most valuable resource I have as a lawmaker: constituents,” said Walsh, R-Aberdeen. “Hosting a virtual town hall is a great way to hear from the people we represent. I look forward to an engaging and lively meeting with plenty of discussion on the public policy being debated and decided this year in Olympia.”

“Washington State was designed with a government that relies heavily on citizen involvement,” said McEntire, R-Cathlamet. “These town hall events are a fantastic way to let your voice be heard. With the session being virtual, this is an important opportunity to talk with the citizens of the Nineteenth District,” he said. “I urge constituents to take the time to participate. Their input allows us to better advocate for Southwest Washington.”

The remote town hall event will be conducted using the Zoom platform. People who would like to participate must register in advance for the conference by going to RepresentativeJimWalsh.com or Joel.McEntire.com. Both websites have a drop-down menu that links to the registration for the virtual town hall meeting.

The conference can only accommodate the first 500 attendees, so participants should register early.

The 19th Legislative District includes Cowlitz County.

