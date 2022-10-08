Regional leaders discuss punitive versus behavioral health solutions to drug addiction at Longview forum

Leaders of different opinions sat down Thursday night at Lower Columbia College to discuss addiction, the war on drugs and the fallout of the Washington State Supreme Court's 2021 Blake decision.

The forum was the fourth of a series titled “Community in the Crossfire: Seeking Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times," which aims to politely discuss issues that affect the community and can be polarizing.

The four-member panel was made of individuals with varying experiences and views towards addiction and the state supreme court ruling, which overturned roughly 40 years of convictions when the court found the state's felony drug simple possession law was unconstitutional.

State legislators created a temporary fix after the Blake decision, downgrading the felony to a misdemeanor and requiring referrals for treatment twice before making an arrest. The law is set to expire in July.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman, registered nurse and LCC adjunct professor Jeb Bolerjack, regional political director of the ACLU Alison Holcomb, and Dallas Delagrange, a counselor for the Cowlitz Tribe Health Services and a former addict, rounded out the panel.

War on drugs

One of the few contentious moments arrived after moderator and retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning asked the panel where the war on drugs went wrong. Sheriff Thurman pushed back.

“Well, I guess I’ll start by disputing the war on drugs as a failure. What was the alternative?” Thurman asked. “And I think we’re finding out what the alternative is here in Oregon and Washington.”

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs reports violent crimes increased roughly 12% from 2020 to 2021, based on data from 232 state law enforcement agencies. Arrests related to drug use, on the other hand, fell roughly 73%.

Bolerjack said the death rate remains “very high" in states with harsher drug laws, and punishment doesn't encourage addicts to stop using.

Delagrange agreed.

“If you just lock people up, they go to prison," he said. "They continue doing [drugs] ..., and you’re never going to win a war on drugs when people want to get high.”

Drug court

Delagrange said fewer people are in drug court today than prior to the Blake decision.

“Before Blake 2021, there were approximately about a hundred, probably more people in drug court," he said. "After Blake, there was 20. Unfortunately, the drop in people attending services, you really don’t know what they’re doing."

Thurman and Delagrange both valued court, which serves as an alternative for eligible felony defendants to enter treatment instead of incarceration.

"I'm a big supporter of the drug court program," Thurman said. "I've heard it time and time again that unless there were serious repercussions, they were not going to change. People [faced] with losing their job, their home or kids, that could be a big incentive to change their life."

Delagrange said drug court helped him fight addiction.

“I’ll tell you, for me, I would’ve never gotten clean without damage intervention of getting pulled over without that initial stop," Delagrange said. "I didn’t have any intention of getting clean. I used drug court to get out of jail, but through all the people in the program, the decision was meant at that time to try something different.”

The Blake case stems from the 2017 arrest of Spokane resident Shannon Blake, who was apprehended with a tiny bag of meth in her coin pocket. Her claim of being unaware of possessing a dime bag was the crux of the case because the state would now have to prove intent.

The state supreme court decision could jolt the rest of the nation as Washington’s supreme court decisions are the second most followed by other appellate courts in other states, according to the UC Davis Law Review.