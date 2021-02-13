Rainfall to begin melting three days of snow

Frosty the Snowman’s days are numbered, at least in the Longview/Kelso area.

Light snow and cold temperatures continued Saturday afternoon, following near-record snowfall and low temperatures. Estimates of snowfall in Longview ranged from 8 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow, according to the National Weather Service, and Saturday’s low temperature at the Kelso Airport hit 26 degrees.

Temperatures were expected to begin rising early Sunday and continuing into Monday, as the snow was to turn to sleet, freezing rain and then light rain off and on through the day.

The rain was expected to continue through the week, with a 100% chance of rain on the Presidents Day holiday Monday.

Despite the melting snow and new rainfall, forecasters didn’t expect there to be any chance of flooding, because of the likely gradual nature of the snow melt. Most of the white stuff will be gone early in the week, with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows above freezing.

The average high temperature in Longview in February is 50 degrees, and the average low is 39 degrees.