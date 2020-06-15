Put those ship plans away; sunny weather expected soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just when you thought it was time to get out your ark-building tools, weather forecasters have some good news.

The rain will stop Wednesday. The skies will clear Thursday. Temperatures will creep into the 80s by Saturday. And sunny skies will prevail into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

With temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s, the weather should be as balmy and sunny as the last week was soggy and gloomy.

Here’s the measure of how sodden the weather has been:

Monday’s rainfall total in Longview — 0.83 inches — beat the daily rainfall record for June 15 that had stood since 1954 at 0.51 inch.

In just a half month, Longview rainfall totals 3.38 inches, or nearly 70% above the June average already.

More rain has fallen than the city normally gets in the entirety of June AND July.

Rain has fallen on 11 of the last 17 days dating back to May 29.

Early June often is cloudy and showery, and even the unusual wet pattern still leaves the month a good deal short of the June rainfall record, 5.82 inches in 1936. Usually, the high pressure ridge that shunts storms away from this region in the summer doesn’t get well established until early July.